Secret McLaren P1 GT Longtail Breaks Cover, Shows Stunning Shade of Green

While we're all waiting for the McLaren Senna, along with GTR racetrack incarnation, to reach its owners, it seems we have a new reason to bring the P1 under the spotlights - ladies and gentlemen drivers, meet the McLaren P1 GT Longtail.

5 photos



Lanzante took to social media to share a teaser image of the newcomer with us, providing little else - we're expecting the car to be a one-off.



The photo allows us to notice the air extractors adorning the front fenders, which seems to be a bespoke feature. However, given the "Longtail" part of the car's nameplate, we're expecting its posterior to be a show-stopper.



Then there's the color of the thing, with the shade of green seen here being a nod to the original F1 GTR Longtail.



However, to fully understand the GT Longtail, we need to go through the evolution of the P1.



Soon after Woking introduced the GTR track-confined incarnation of the P1, Lanzante came up with a road conversion, which obviously caused a stir in the go-fast realm.



Subsequently, the specialist took things even further, producing five units of the P1 LM. This was considered the ultimate incarnation of the gas-electric hypercar, managing to blitz the Nurburgring in just



Returning to the McLaren P1 GT Longtrail, the newcomer should land this summer and we can't wait to meet it.



Meanwhile, McLaren has some Longtail business of its own. The automaker recently teased the 600LT, a machine that will bring the company's Sport Series even deeper into supercar territory. So far we've only received a





