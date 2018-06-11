WAVE Electric Car Rally Kicks Off in Europe

Opportunity Rover Fighting for Its Life During Huge Martian Sand Storm

The unofficial largest rally dedicated to electric vehicles of all shapes, sizes and makes kicked off last week in Switzerland. 11 photos



The number of entries in this year’s WAVE is a bit lower than the one expected, as the organizers were eyeing 200 participants.



Titled Green Technology Tour, the rally is the first of two to take place this year. Its first stop was at last weekend’s Formula E race in Zurich, Switzerland and, over the course of the tour, the procession would stop at several companies which manufacture electric vehicles or are involved in electric mobility.



A second edition of the WAVE will take place for the first time in the same year later in the fall in Austria.



The event is dedicated to all means of transportation that works on electricity, cars, motorcycles, and bicycles. Those attending can participate either in the cars they own or with cars they rent. In case some of the cars still have a gas tank, it must be sealed and empty for the duration of the trip.



There is no prize given to the winner, as the rally is not per se a competition. The drivers entertain themselves during the trip with different activities, such as quizzes or scavenger hunts.



Last year, the world's first electrically navigable road trip took place in Switzerland and brought together 112 vehicles, including ten electric motorcycles.



The winner of the race in 2017, if it can be called that, was the Volkswagen e-Golf, which managed to snatch both the first and second spots. The last entry on the podium belonged to two cars, the Renault Zoe and the BMW i3