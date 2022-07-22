Second Tesla Model 3 With Cracked Jacking Points Case Hits German Courts

On June 8, we wrote about a Tesla Model 3 in Germany with three of its four jacking points cracked. The owner discovered the problem when he was putting winter tires in his EV. Tesla proposed fixing it just by painting the fractured jacking points, which was clearly unacceptable. An independent inspection said the car would not pass mandatory tests, leading to a lawsuit at the Munich I District Court in September 2021. Bild now reports a second case, filed in the same German court.
We are not sure Christoph Lindner, the TeslaAnwalt (Tesla Attorney), is also involved with this new lawsuit. We have contacted the lawyer to confirm that and get more information about this second case. Bild did not share much about the more recent incident.
According to the German magazine, the other Model 3 affected by the issue presented “scratched, deformed, and cracked jacking points.” The complaint also includes paint problems with different shades. This is a frequent issue with Tesla vehicles. The company’s reply is that they are “within specs.”
Bild said that Tesla treated the problems as issues of “cosmetic nature,” something that another independent inspection refuted. According to this report, this other Model 3 would also fail the TÜV test and would not be road legal. We’ll try to learn more about that with Lindner if he is also responsible for this new lawsuit.
Ironically, having another car presenting the same problem is not a surprise. Tesla itself admitted that the problem was caused by the production process, which was allegedly fixed on April 26, 2021. The engineer that owns the first Tesla that originated the first lawsuit discovered that a robot at the Fremont plant caused the situation. Lindner estimates the issue affected thousands or tens of thousands of vehicles produced at that factory. If that is correct, the surprise is that we still have only two lawsuits about the problem.
According to the German magazine, the other Model 3 affected by the issue presented “scratched, deformed, and cracked jacking points.” The complaint also includes paint problems with different shades. This is a frequent issue with Tesla vehicles. The company’s reply is that they are “within specs.”
Bild said that Tesla treated the problems as issues of “cosmetic nature,” something that another independent inspection refuted. According to this report, this other Model 3 would also fail the TÜV test and would not be road legal. We’ll try to learn more about that with Lindner if he is also responsible for this new lawsuit.
Ironically, having another car presenting the same problem is not a surprise. Tesla itself admitted that the problem was caused by the production process, which was allegedly fixed on April 26, 2021. The engineer that owns the first Tesla that originated the first lawsuit discovered that a robot at the Fremont plant caused the situation. Lindner estimates the issue affected thousands or tens of thousands of vehicles produced at that factory. If that is correct, the surprise is that we still have only two lawsuits about the problem.