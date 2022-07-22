Second Tesla Model 3 With Cracked Jacking Points Case Hits German Courts

On June 8, we wrote about a Tesla Model 3 in Germany with three of its four jacking points cracked. The owner discovered the problem when he was putting winter tires in his EV. Tesla proposed fixing it just by painting the fractured jacking points, which was clearly unacceptable. An independent inspection said the car would not pass mandatory tests, leading to a lawsuit at the Munich I District Court in September 2021. Bild now reports a second case, filed in the same German court.

8 photos