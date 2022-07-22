Watch This Jacked-Up 1961 Chevy Corvair Rescue a Truck and RV Without Breaking a Sweat

It's summer in the U.S., and for RV lovers, nothing beats taking your trailer out across the country. You get to enjoy the sun and what nature has to offer off the beaten path. However, going off-road isn't for everyone (not as vacation activity, at least). Things could quickly go sour. One, you could easily get lost, and two, your car could get stuck alone out in the wilderness.
Matt's Off-Road Recovery specializes in getting people out of tight situations off-road. Since their offices are close to Sand Hollow State Park, they often cruise around looking to help stranded visitors at no charge.
Sand Hollow State Park in Utah is a buzz with activity during the summer. People from all over the state and country converge here to taste America's warm-water reservoir, sandy beaches, red rock, and sand formations.
It's quite the ideal camping site, especially if you are ATV handy, have a boat on tow, or just want to wade in the warm water. The downside of this State Park is it covers a region of 1,322 acres, meaning you could get lost or stuck for hours with no one in plain sight. Worse, the landscape is sandy and not ideal for vehicles without an off-roading acumen.
On their latest upload on YouTube, Matt's Off-Road Recovery get a call to rescue a truck towing a trailer stuck in the sand. After easily pulling a Nissan Kicks out of a shallow sand trail, this was going to be a difficult task for the team.
Corvair off-road recovery vehicle. The truck is a monster when it comes to recovery, and during the episode, it breaks no sweat getting stuck visitors out of the sand.
We all know a stock 1961 Corvair would make a useless recovery truck. The crew used the wagon's shell on a custom-built truck frame. They slapped it with a 5.3-liter LS V8 engine. All this power is channeled to the wheels through a TH400 transmission and an NP205 transfer case.
The four-wheel drive monster also features Dana 60 and 70 axles at the front and rear, complimented by massive wheels and tires.
Pulling the Ford truck and trailer out of the sand isn't a walk in the park. But it only takes the Corvair a couple of tags to yank it out of the sand pit. Its huge wheels and capable powerplant make minced meat out of the task.
The title of the episode on the YouTube post was 'What's The Real Cost For A Sand Hollow Rescue?' As it turns out, all the rescues in that area are free. If anything, the rescued get free t-shirts from the crew.
You'll probably get a recovery charge fee from the crew anywhere out of Sand Hollow (the cost of gas is too high for freebies).
