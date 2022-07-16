Tesla Must Pay €112,000 to German Customer Due to the Massive Hazard Autopilot Poses

You know Christoph Lindner from other stories we have published about Tesla defects. He is the attorney that got Tesla to buy back a Model 3 in March because of the Full Self-Driving (FSD) equivalent it sells in Germany. That was in March. In June, Lindner sued Tesla again after it sold a Model 3 with cracked jacking points. This case is still being judged. However, Lindner beat Tesla in court again due to the “massive hazard” Autopilot represents.

22 photos