Sebastian Vettel Still Working on 2023 Aston Martin F1 Car Despite Retirement

Back in Hungary, Sebastian Vettel announced that he would retire from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season, when his seat will be filled by none other than Fernando Alonso. What’s interesting though is that despite his retirement, Vettel is still thinking about how to improve his team’s car for next year.
Following the Belgian Grand Prix, Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack was asked if Vettel was still thinking about future improvements, and his answer was an affirmative one, reports Motorsport.
“Yes, yes. And that is there where you see also how professional he is and how committed he still is. Actually, in the debrief he said something today, ‘For next year’s car, please, think about that.’ So, he’s fully on it.”
Krack went on to say that Vettel is clearly not willing to cruise until the end of the year, pointing to his P8 finish at Spa as an example.
“Ah no, that is not his character. I mean, he’s a professional. And he will give everything until the last moment. It is also something that the first thing that he said when he was informing us to stop was that he will give it everything until the end. And we have seen it today [at Spa].”
As for the possibility of Vettel taking on a sort of ambassadorial role with Aston Martin in the future, Krack said that no such discussions have taken place.
“We haven’t spoken about it, to be honest. Also, because the announcement came just before the shutdown. And I think we have to also let him time to think about it. He needs to make plans. And I think, probably before he does something else, he will want to have a bit of time off also. So, we have not spoken about it.”
Sebastian Vettel is currently P12 in the 2022 Driver Standings, with Aston Martin fighting to leapfrog AlphaTauri and Haas points-wise.
