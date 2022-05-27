Bombshell: Sebastian Vettel Questions Whether F1 Turbo Hybrid Tech Has Real-World Value

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel is one of the most outspoken drivers on the grid when it comes to environmental and political issues, and while he understands what F1 is trying to achieve with its turbo hybrid engines, the former champ isn’t sure it’s going to make a big difference back in the real world where people drive passenger cars every day.
During a recent appearance on the BBC’s Question Time program, Vettel found himself having to defend F1 from being labeled a “gas guzzling” sport, as reported by Motorsport.
“The question is, what do these efficient and most efficient engines in the world help or contribute to everyday people commuting in and out to work, to wherever?” said the Aston Martin driver.
“What does this engine help or bring you, which benefit? That’s very questionable. It’s very complex. It’s a fascinating technology. Don’t get me wrong, as a fan and from an engineering point of view, it’s fascinating.”
“But how much do you transfer to the road? Other than to stick a hybrid on the car, to the road car? Not much. So you have to be true. You have to be true and tell the truth. And I think that’s important.”
He went on to question whether F1 is doing enough with this technology, especially when considering “how deep we are in the poo,” with regards to the current climate crisis. As far as we're concerned, it's hard to disagree with the former Red Bull and Ferrari driver.
Furthermore, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any new internal combustion engine-powered cars in about 10 years from now, as carmakers have already embraced battery electric systems as the new norm.
We could easily wake up one day and find that F1 cars are completely obsolete from a real-world tech application standpoint. Let’s hope the people in charge of this glorious motorsport know what they’re doing.
“The question is, what do these efficient and most efficient engines in the world help or contribute to everyday people commuting in and out to work, to wherever?” said the Aston Martin driver.
“What does this engine help or bring you, which benefit? That’s very questionable. It’s very complex. It’s a fascinating technology. Don’t get me wrong, as a fan and from an engineering point of view, it’s fascinating.”
“But how much do you transfer to the road? Other than to stick a hybrid on the car, to the road car? Not much. So you have to be true. You have to be true and tell the truth. And I think that’s important.”
He went on to question whether F1 is doing enough with this technology, especially when considering “how deep we are in the poo,” with regards to the current climate crisis. As far as we're concerned, it's hard to disagree with the former Red Bull and Ferrari driver.
Furthermore, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any new internal combustion engine-powered cars in about 10 years from now, as carmakers have already embraced battery electric systems as the new norm.
We could easily wake up one day and find that F1 cars are completely obsolete from a real-world tech application standpoint. Let’s hope the people in charge of this glorious motorsport know what they’re doing.