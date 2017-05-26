autoevolution

Sebastian Vettel Joins Lewis Hamilton As Voice in Cars 3, There's A Trailer

 
Cars, one of the series of animated films that have become box office hits for Pixar, will launch its third part next month.
Some of you already know this, and those who have small children in their families have probably seen the films.

They are about cartoon-drawn cars that can talk, have human-like problems and personalities.

The main character is called Lightning McQueen, and it comes in the form of the red coupe you have undoubtedly seen somewhere else before reading this article. The voice of that car is that of Owen Wilson, while his latest rival, Jackson Storm, is voiced by Armie Hammer.

However, regular actors are not the only appearances in Cars 3. Several drivers from various forms of motorsport were invited to appear in the film, and they include NASCAR racers, and F1 drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.

The British driver was previously confirmed to make an appearance in the role of “Hamilton,” who is a voice-command assistant employed by McQueen’s technician, Cruz Ramirez.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel will play the same role, but in the German and Italian-language versions of the film. In other words, Vettel will be Hamilton’s stand-in for German and Italian. 

As NBC Sports remarks, Mr. Vettel is extremely excited to return to the Cars franchise, and so is Lewis Hamilton. Vettel had a role in the second part of the franchise, so he knows his way around a microphone used by voice actors.

Back in 2011, Lewis Hamilton also had a role in Cars 2, when he voiced himself along with NASCAR hero Jeff Gordon. Racers like Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip, and several other NASCAR racers will also have their voices in the next Cars flick.

