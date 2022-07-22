Sebastian Vettel Drives 100-Year-Old Aston Martin TT1 Grand Prix Car, Aka ‘Green Pea’

A full century after its racing debut, Aston Martin’s original Grand Prix car, the TT1 (aka Green Pea), performed a full lap of the French Grand Prix with four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel behind the wheel.
Vettel drove Green Pea around Circuit Paul Ricard roughly 100 years after this car tackled the Strasbourg road circuit for a 60-lap, 800 km (497-mile) race – it was one of two Aston Martin entries.
The TT1 and TT2, built by founder Lionel Martin, were originally intended for the 1922 Isle of Man TT (Tourist Trophy) event, but a delay resulted in them making their racing debut at the French Grand Prix on July 15, 1922.
“It was an incredible honor to drive this car, exactly 100 years on from it last taking to the starting line at the French Grand Prix,” said Vettel. “Green Pea holds a very special place in Aston Martin’s heritage, and you can almost feel that century of history beneath your fingertips when at the wheel.”
“The racing spirit and will to win is something that defines Aston Martin, and it’s fantastic to celebrate it this weekend as we bring Green Pea and our heritage in motorsport together with the cutting-edge technology and performance of today’s AMR22 car.”
During this year’s French Grand Prix, the Aston Martin F1 Team will race with the brand’s original logo from 1913 on the nose of its cars, as a tribute to Green Pea. This symbolic gesture comes shortly after the carmaker revealed an updated version of its iconic wings logo, which will feature on the monocoque sides of the AMR22 race car.
As for how Green Pea compares to the AMR22, well, the former features a 1.5-liter engine, good for around 55 hp. It’s 99 lbs (45 kg) lighter than today’s F1 car, but it won’t go any faster than 85 mph (137 kph).
