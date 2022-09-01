BMW XM PHEV's Production Design Leaked by Patent Filing, It Was Tamed Just a Bit

BMW's XM is closing in on its reveal date, and this time we have a fresh batch of images that reveal more of what it will look like. Unlike spy shots or renderings, the image at the top of this article, along with several in the gallery that are like it, reveal the patent photos of the German SUV.
The images that were submitted with BMW's design patent filing are closer to the production model than its concept or renderings will ever be. The German marque has kept most of the XM's styling elements, although some of them have been watered down a bit.
For example, the pillars have become thicker, as they will have to provide a certain level of rigidity in the real world, while the fender flares have been rounded off. The doors come with traditional handles, which means that classic solutions have won against fancy and novel ways to open a vehicle's doors. Maybe BMW is on to something here, who knows?
The images were discovered by the people on the iXForums, who are naturally interested in electric BMW SUVs. The air curtains on the prototype also look less dramatic than those on the concept vehicle, while the front grille, as well as the lights and exterior mirrors, look like production-spec elements, and not concept car ones.
The oddly-shaped exhaust tips have remained a part of the BMW XM design, which does make sense if the brand went for this kind of styling anyway. We can admit that this model would not have looked as appropriate if it had round or oval tailpipes. It would be ironic if BMW would later switch to the latter, though.
Mind you, the exhaust pipe is round behind these ornaments, but it cannot be seen right away, except if you look directly into the ornament itself. This is normal, mind you, as only round pipes tend to be used for exhaust systems.
BMW is expected to start building the XM later this year, so we should see its production version sooner, rather than later.
