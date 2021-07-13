Seabreacher Z Submersible Will Forever Change Your Summers With Airtime Power

Folks, this has got to be one of the most fun looking vehicles I've run across of late. But it’s nothing new. What you're seeing is known as the Seabreacher Z. It’s a vehicle made to mimic the movements of dolphins. Oh, but wait, there’s actually more. You can be the driver of this “dolphin.” Can you wrap our mind around that?
The team behind this water-loving invention is Innespace Productions (IP). Since 1997, Rob Innes and Dan Piazza, co-founders of IP, have been focusing al their attention on achieving stable underwater flight. What’s the best way to achieve something like this? Through biomimicry. In following this dream, Seabreacher took shape.
There are three craft available from this team, but the Z is the first Seabreacher with a fully retractable snorkel. This enables it to perform 360-degree barrel rolls, much like a dolphin would. Let me not get ahead of myself and help you understand exactly what this creation is and how it will forever change the way your summers are spent.
With a length up to 200 inches (508 cm) and wingspan of 78 inches (198 cm), it’s not a very small vehicle. If you’re to gauge it to any real waterborne animals, you’re looking at a pretty large dolphin. Even though the Z comes in with a weight of 1,450 lbs (657 kg), it’s still able to go full airborne.
Features include a panoramic canopy, low profile wings and elevators, a marine-grade stereo system with Bluetooth, and powder coated hardware. All that’s then fully customizable. Yes, if you happen to ever want to own a Seabreacher of any kind, the starting price is at $80,000 (€67,672 at current exchange rates).
welcome to upgrade your Z with a few more perks. You can boost the horsepower to 300 and even add a depth finder so you can explore the depths. LED speaker, waterproof headsets, and even custom airbrushing can be had.
The video below reveals the Z in action. My first reaction was to get me one of these. If not a personal one, imagine for a moment a business with a fleet of around 10 Seabreachers. Think of how you’ll forever modify water-loving activities in your area. Honestly, the more I talk about this, the more I want to get this ball rolling.
After all, when's the last time you’ve ever ridden in something like this? Heck, I can only imagine the pranks you can pull with this thing.
The team behind this water-loving invention is Innespace Productions (IP). Since 1997, Rob Innes and Dan Piazza, co-founders of IP, have been focusing al their attention on achieving stable underwater flight. What’s the best way to achieve something like this? Through biomimicry. In following this dream, Seabreacher took shape.
There are three craft available from this team, but the Z is the first Seabreacher with a fully retractable snorkel. This enables it to perform 360-degree barrel rolls, much like a dolphin would. Let me not get ahead of myself and help you understand exactly what this creation is and how it will forever change the way your summers are spent.
With a length up to 200 inches (508 cm) and wingspan of 78 inches (198 cm), it’s not a very small vehicle. If you’re to gauge it to any real waterborne animals, you’re looking at a pretty large dolphin. Even though the Z comes in with a weight of 1,450 lbs (657 kg), it’s still able to go full airborne.
Features include a panoramic canopy, low profile wings and elevators, a marine-grade stereo system with Bluetooth, and powder coated hardware. All that’s then fully customizable. Yes, if you happen to ever want to own a Seabreacher of any kind, the starting price is at $80,000 (€67,672 at current exchange rates).
welcome to upgrade your Z with a few more perks. You can boost the horsepower to 300 and even add a depth finder so you can explore the depths. LED speaker, waterproof headsets, and even custom airbrushing can be had.
The video below reveals the Z in action. My first reaction was to get me one of these. If not a personal one, imagine for a moment a business with a fleet of around 10 Seabreachers. Think of how you’ll forever modify water-loving activities in your area. Honestly, the more I talk about this, the more I want to get this ball rolling.
After all, when's the last time you’ve ever ridden in something like this? Heck, I can only imagine the pranks you can pull with this thing.