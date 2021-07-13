autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Italian Month  
Car reviews:
 
Seabreacher Z Submersible Will Forever Change Your Summers With Airtime Power
I remember growing up and visiting the Pacific, just waiting for some dolphins to surface. Today, you can be the actual dolphin people are looking for. Don’t understand what I mean? Just have a look at the Seabreacher.

Seabreacher Z Submersible Will Forever Change Your Summers With Airtime Power

Home > News > Coverstory
13 Jul 2021, 14:21 UTC ·
Seabreacher ZSeabreacher ZSeabreacher ZSeabreacher ZSeabreacher ZSeabreacher ZSeabreacher ZSeabreacher ZSeabreacher Z
Folks, this has got to be one of the most fun looking vehicles I've run across of late. But it’s nothing new. What you're seeing is known as the Seabreacher Z. It’s a vehicle made to mimic the movements of dolphins. Oh, but wait, there’s actually more. You can be the driver of this “dolphin.” Can you wrap our mind around that?

The team behind this water-loving invention is Innespace Productions (IP). Since 1997, Rob Innes and Dan Piazza, co-founders of IP, have been focusing al their attention on achieving stable underwater flight. What’s the best way to achieve something like this? Through biomimicry. In following this dream, Seabreacher took shape.

There are three craft available from this team, but the Z is the first Seabreacher with a fully retractable snorkel. This enables it to perform 360-degree barrel rolls, much like a dolphin would. Let me not get ahead of myself and help you understand exactly what this creation is and how it will forever change the way your summers are spent.

To keep things as simple as I can, the Z is nothing more than a two-passenger submersible that is powered by 230 horses. Using a Rotax ACE 1500cc 4 stroke engine, these suckers can reach speeds of 50 mph (43 knots) or more, on water surfaces. While underwater, the top speed is of 25 mph (21.7 knots); more friction and pressure to slow you down when underwater.

With a length up to 200 inches (508 cm) and wingspan of 78 inches (198 cm), it’s not a very small vehicle. If you’re to gauge it to any real waterborne animals, you’re looking at a pretty large dolphin. Even though the Z comes in with a weight of 1,450 lbs (657 kg), it’s still able to go full airborne.

Features include a panoramic canopy, low profile wings and elevators, a marine-grade stereo system with Bluetooth, and powder coated hardware. All that’s then fully customizable. Yes, if you happen to ever want to own a Seabreacher of any kind, the starting price is at $80,000 (€67,672 at current exchange rates).

However, if you feel that doing barrel rolls, jumping out of water like Shamu, and riding on the rear tail like Flipper isn’t enough, you’re always welcome to upgrade your Z with a few more perks. You can boost the horsepower to 300 and even add a depth finder so you can explore the depths. LED speaker, waterproof headsets, and even custom airbrushing can be had.

The video below reveals the Z in action. My first reaction was to get me one of these. If not a personal one, imagine for a moment a business with a fleet of around 10 Seabreachers. Think of how you’ll forever modify water-loving activities in your area. Honestly, the more I talk about this, the more I want to get this ball rolling.

After all, when's the last time you’ve ever ridden in something like this? Heck, I can only imagine the pranks you can pull with this thing.

Video thumbnail

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
Seabreacher Z submersible Lifestyle roadtrip21 water sports Innespace Productions biomimicry rotax
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day