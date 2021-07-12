Belassi Burrasca Hypercraft Is Like a Ducati for the Sea, Does Water Donuts

I must say that I have never ridden any kind of personal watercraft. But I feel more and more tempted as each year goes by. And now that I've come across the Belassi Burrasca, I look forward to the day when I can experience superbike levels of performance out on the open sea.
Sure, it takes a certain dose of madness to start riding a fast personal watercraft with no prior experience, and virtually no safety gear on. I mean, when you're riding a motorcycle there's some level of protection thanks to the helmet and gear, but I don't want to imagine how it must feel to make contact with water at speeds over 70 mph (112 kph).
While we're mostly used to seeing Daniel ABT driving sports cars, this time he was invited to Croatia, where he was going to be given the chance to ride the new Belassi Burrasca marine hyper craft. From the moment you get to see this machine, it's hard not to think of it as a water-going version of a supercar or a superbike. It has the design, the power, and the price to make you see things that way.
The engine is a marine 3 cylinder, 4 stroke unit, with a displacement of 1.6-liters. Because this is a turbocharged unit, the total output is up to 320 horsepower. The top speed should be around 74 mph (120 kph), and you can expect to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in under 4 seconds. Now, this hyper craft has been in the works for a few years, and there seems to be a fairly complicated story behind the whole thing. But seeing it in action is a good way of dismissing all previous misconceptions and past events.
The cost for this watercraft is €50,000 ($59,300), but how else would you expect to get carbon fiber elements on it? Also, this machine is handcrafted in Austria, with 100 hours being spent for each unit, so that should guarantee an elevated level of quality. Its rear section is somewhat reminiscent of a Ferrari, with its 4 exhaust tips, and just by the looks of this craft, I can almost imagine doing quarter-mile (402 meters) runs with it on water.
According to an official company representative, this thing can hit 3G while turning, which means you should be in excellent physical shape if you're going to push it to its limits. As these are handbuilt, you can have them ordered in any color you like, if you can find a dealer that's close enough to your home. Right now there are multiple dealers across Europe and Asia, but none for the United States.
As Daniel takes to the sea we get to see some of the features of the Belassi Burrasca. Aside from it having a reverse function, thanks to its jet stream capabilities, it also has sort of a hover-mode, where it tries to maintain its current position. Daniel quickly comes to realize that the Burrasca feels like a motorcycle, thanks to its riding position. Getting to see this hyper craft doing water donuts is the culmination of this review, as this is certainly not something I've ever seen before.
While we're mostly used to seeing Daniel ABT driving sports cars, this time he was invited to Croatia, where he was going to be given the chance to ride the new Belassi Burrasca marine hyper craft. From the moment you get to see this machine, it's hard not to think of it as a water-going version of a supercar or a superbike. It has the design, the power, and the price to make you see things that way.
The engine is a marine 3 cylinder, 4 stroke unit, with a displacement of 1.6-liters. Because this is a turbocharged unit, the total output is up to 320 horsepower. The top speed should be around 74 mph (120 kph), and you can expect to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in under 4 seconds. Now, this hyper craft has been in the works for a few years, and there seems to be a fairly complicated story behind the whole thing. But seeing it in action is a good way of dismissing all previous misconceptions and past events.
The cost for this watercraft is €50,000 ($59,300), but how else would you expect to get carbon fiber elements on it? Also, this machine is handcrafted in Austria, with 100 hours being spent for each unit, so that should guarantee an elevated level of quality. Its rear section is somewhat reminiscent of a Ferrari, with its 4 exhaust tips, and just by the looks of this craft, I can almost imagine doing quarter-mile (402 meters) runs with it on water.
According to an official company representative, this thing can hit 3G while turning, which means you should be in excellent physical shape if you're going to push it to its limits. As these are handbuilt, you can have them ordered in any color you like, if you can find a dealer that's close enough to your home. Right now there are multiple dealers across Europe and Asia, but none for the United States.
As Daniel takes to the sea we get to see some of the features of the Belassi Burrasca. Aside from it having a reverse function, thanks to its jet stream capabilities, it also has sort of a hover-mode, where it tries to maintain its current position. Daniel quickly comes to realize that the Burrasca feels like a motorcycle, thanks to its riding position. Getting to see this hyper craft doing water donuts is the culmination of this review, as this is certainly not something I've ever seen before.