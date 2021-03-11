Triton’s DeepView $7.7 Million Submersible Can House 14-Hour Parties Underwater

The vehicle before your eyes is known as the DeepView (DV) submersible from Triton. It’s possible you’ve heard of Triton before; if you haven’t but watch Discovery Channel or other programs of the sort, it’s likely you’ve seen some of its products at work.
Mind you, DV isn’t meant for research purposes but rather commercial and tourism use aimed at private yacht owners. That makes sense, considering that’s where the money seems to be. With an ever-growing need to expand horizons and ventures into uncharted territories, it makes sense to put something like this out on the market.
What attracts most people to the DV isn’t the fact that it’s a submersible, but rather that it can accommodate you, your family, friends, and even a few other folks who so happened to book the same tour as you. Triton engineered this behemoth to offer a maximum capacity of 66 guests. How is that possible? A modular design. Several different layouts allow for every guest configuration possible, from six-guest private tours to all-out 66 fundraisers held underwater.
the model we'll cover today is the DV 24, with a capacity of 24 guests. To get an idea of this sub's size, a few specs are in order. A length of 50.5 ft (15.4 m), a width of 11.8 ft (3.6 m), and height of 11.8 ft (3.6 m) define a bubble that topples that scales with a weight of 121,250 lbs (54,998 kg); that's well over the limit of your tender crane. The sheer size of this submersible is also one reason it won’t be seen on yachts.
Now, this device isn’t built like a Russian nuclear submarine, so don’t be sad to hear of its 3-knot top speed. As slow as this may seem, it’s just right for getting a view of submerged life without missing moments; it’s also able to keep you floating in place due to several thrusters found throughout the exterior.
To give you an unobscured view of the world around while taking away the fear of a shark joining your group, Triton used 5.5-in-thick (14-cm) acrylic glass. Don’t worry, it’s not just ordinary acrylic panels, but a type Triton has worked tirelessly to develop, offering crystal clear viewing while keeping everyone safe.
If your party does wish to go beyond the euphotic regions of local waters, ten 20,000-lumen LED lights are sure to shine some light on whatever sunken ships lay below. A huge life support system with CO2 scrubbers will allow you to stay submerged for up to 14 hours. 14 friggin hours! When's the last time you did anything for 14 hours? Well, you’ll probably get bored seeing the same fish for that long. However, having a 14-hour endurance allows you to launch multiple tours in one day from a business perspective.
If this Triton tickles your fancy, note that you’ll need to have about $7.7 million in your bank account and the patience to wait nearly a year and a half to get it. Once you do, however, your business plan should be complete.
Mind you, DV isn’t meant for research purposes but rather commercial and tourism use aimed at private yacht owners. That makes sense, considering that’s where the money seems to be. With an ever-growing need to expand horizons and ventures into uncharted territories, it makes sense to put something like this out on the market.
What attracts most people to the DV isn’t the fact that it’s a submersible, but rather that it can accommodate you, your family, friends, and even a few other folks who so happened to book the same tour as you. Triton engineered this behemoth to offer a maximum capacity of 66 guests. How is that possible? A modular design. Several different layouts allow for every guest configuration possible, from six-guest private tours to all-out 66 fundraisers held underwater.
the model we'll cover today is the DV 24, with a capacity of 24 guests. To get an idea of this sub's size, a few specs are in order. A length of 50.5 ft (15.4 m), a width of 11.8 ft (3.6 m), and height of 11.8 ft (3.6 m) define a bubble that topples that scales with a weight of 121,250 lbs (54,998 kg); that's well over the limit of your tender crane. The sheer size of this submersible is also one reason it won’t be seen on yachts.
Now, this device isn’t built like a Russian nuclear submarine, so don’t be sad to hear of its 3-knot top speed. As slow as this may seem, it’s just right for getting a view of submerged life without missing moments; it’s also able to keep you floating in place due to several thrusters found throughout the exterior.
To give you an unobscured view of the world around while taking away the fear of a shark joining your group, Triton used 5.5-in-thick (14-cm) acrylic glass. Don’t worry, it’s not just ordinary acrylic panels, but a type Triton has worked tirelessly to develop, offering crystal clear viewing while keeping everyone safe.
If your party does wish to go beyond the euphotic regions of local waters, ten 20,000-lumen LED lights are sure to shine some light on whatever sunken ships lay below. A huge life support system with CO2 scrubbers will allow you to stay submerged for up to 14 hours. 14 friggin hours! When's the last time you did anything for 14 hours? Well, you’ll probably get bored seeing the same fish for that long. However, having a 14-hour endurance allows you to launch multiple tours in one day from a business perspective.
If this Triton tickles your fancy, note that you’ll need to have about $7.7 million in your bank account and the patience to wait nearly a year and a half to get it. Once you do, however, your business plan should be complete.