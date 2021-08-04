Seabreacher Turns Humans Into Supercharged Mechanical Dolphins and Sharks

What you’re looking at is called Seabreacher, officially described as a semi-submersible watercraft. We’ve seen one of these machines, the Z, not long ago, and given its success, we thought a more comprehensive look at the entire range would be worthwhile.
That’s right, a range. This insane piece of technology, that can carry people on, under and over the water, is made by a company called Innespace Productions to resemble a shark, whale, dolphin, or pretty much anything your imagination can come up with. These guys say that alongside the custom exterior, any desires in terms of interior can be met, making the Seabreacher the ultimate customizable watercraft.
But let’s take things one at time. First, what is this Seabreacher thing?
Well, that would be an in-board powerboat. At least, that’s how you'll be asked to register it. It also gets into and out of the water just like a regular powerboat, so yes, you might think of this as a powerboat.
Unlike a powerboat though, it doesn’t do its thing on the surface alone. It can dive, albeit briefly, and can even jump out of the water, behaving not unlike a playful dolphin, only with a couple of humans inside.
At the moment, we know of three, the X, Y, and Z. All are mechanically pretty much the same, packing a Rotax ACE supercharged engine capable of developing in stock configuration 230 hp (a 300 hp upgrade is offered for all three variants).
Each of the three can move at speeds of up to 60 mph (96 kph) while riding on the surface. But these things submerge too, to up to 5 feet (1.5 meters), and in the 30 seconds they can stay underwater, the top speed is 25 mph (40 kph). Each Seabreacher can launch into the air, too, to heights of up to 20 feet (6 meters), but once airborne, it’s more a matter of trajectory than speed.
Seabreachers can work in both fresh and saltwater and are, obviously, watertight. Even if you can see the backside of water through a massive, clear canopy, water can’t get in thanks to the use of “inflatable aircraft seals.” If by some chance (like the pilot forgetting to inflate the seals) water does get in, pumps will kick into gear and take it out of the boat.
They are also impossible to topple, as they remain buoyant and self-right no matter the strange position the pilot lands it in.
Z has room only for the pilot. Their design is different too, a blend between that of a shark, dolphin, and a killer whale but, as said, these guys can remake them to anything you’d like, down to the airbrush for the exterior. Also, the Z is the only one featuring a retractable snorkel (used as an air intake for the engine) that makes it highly effective at performing 360-degrees barrel rolls.
Basically, anyone can be taught to use these things, are there are no major restrictions other than a good understanding of boat operation. We’re also told no special license is needed for the Seabreacher. Learning how to operate it shouldn’t take more than eight hours (or a couple of days for more complicated maneuvers), even if Innespace says the boat is controlled like an acrobatic airplane.
Because the Seabreacher is a highly customizable machine, it’s very difficult to say how much such a thing would end up costing. To give you an idea though, keep in mind the Z base version kicks off at around $85,000.
You might also want to know there is no Seabreacher available for purchase at the moment, and each is built to order.
