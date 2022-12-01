Say an Unofficial 'Hello!' to the MINI Aceman As It Loses Camo Using a Healthy Dose of CGI

The MINI Aceman Concept unveiled a few months ago was supposed to provide a glimpse into the brand’s future design language. At least that’s what they said about it during the premiere, but as it turns out, it was a preview for a production model.
Spied in the open a couple of times, it had its entire exterior wrapped in trippy camouflage on both occasions, yet even so, it was instantly recognizable as something made by MINI.
It has an evolution of the brand’s typical headlamps flanking a closed-off grille, a boxy roof that is slightly arched towards the rear, and signature taillights partially hidden away beneath vinyl stickers to trick bystanders into thinking that they have a different shape. The rear bumper and tailgate have a clean styling, and there is a big spoiler attached to the top of the rear windscreen.
However, while MINI won’t start dropping the fake skin anytime soon, as the Aceman is said to debut sometime in 2024, thus becoming a 2025 model by the time it launches, rendering artists have started having their way with it. The white copy pictured in the gallery above came via Reichel Car Design, and it previews the looks of the real thing, staying true to the overall shape as much as possible.
We have some doubts when it comes to certain things, such as the headlamp signature, the side trim in the front bumper, and the overall shape of the closed-off grille. The black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body, chunky trim above the side skirts, and wheel pattern might not be spot-on either, but overall, it is an interesting design proposal, and a good way to learn more about the MINI Aceman before it debuts in a couple of years, with an all-electric powertrain, reportedly based on a dedicated platform said to have been developed by BMW and Great Wall.
