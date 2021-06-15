What Is iRacing and Why Every Driving Simulator Fan Should Know About It

4 LEGO Mercedes-AMG GT Wants To Decorate Your Desk, Will You Let It?

3 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Gets Its Internals Rearranged, Craves for an R Badge

2 Spending 2 Years With a Mercedes-AMG GT S Has Been One Helluva Experience

More on this:

Savage Mercedes-AMG G 63 Looks Like a Widebody Stormtrooper

It’s hard to underestimate the visual presence of the G-Class SUV , especially if we’re talking about the G 63. But some people believe it’s too sedated for some reason or another, which brings us to the white-painted stormtrooper modified by an aftermarket outfit from Schaumburg, Illinois. 40 photos



The most obvious addition comes in the guise of a hood attachment, and the composite material is also used for the front grille, underride guards, quarter panels and fenders, LED-accented roof bar, roof-mounted spoiler, D-pillars, mirror covers, and turn signals on the front fenders. Open the driver’s door, and you’ll be welcomed by the glossy kind of carbon fiber because it’s a fitting look for a Mercedes- AMG product with a twin-turbo V8.



Speaking of the hot-vee lump hidden under a white-painted engine cover beautified with the Savage logo, this audacious machine cranks out 700 horsepower and 700 pound-feet (950 Nm) of torque). That’s quite a bit more than the bone-stock V8, which is rated by the mad professors in Affalterbach at 577 ponies and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) from 2,500 rpm.



The modifications list further includes a mid-pipe upgrade for the exhaust system, aluminum VTA blow-off valves, a high-flow air filter, and 35-millimeter lowering springs. Savage has also increased the Vmax from 137 to 149 miles per hour (220 to 240 kilometers per hour) although it’s best to keep the G 63 within the speed limits because of its high center of gravity.



As for the icing on the cake, that would be the starlight headliner that gives the “



Savage is how these guys are called, and they’re so proud of their creation that even the 375/25 by 23-inch tires read Savage on the outer sidewalls. Listed for sale with 2,158 miles (3,473 kilometers) on the clock, the bi-tone leviathan rocks carbon-fiber appointments just about everywhere you look.The most obvious addition comes in the guise of a hood attachment, and the composite material is also used for the front grille, underride guards, quarter panels and fenders, LED-accented roof bar, roof-mounted spoiler, D-pillars, mirror covers, and turn signals on the front fenders. Open the driver’s door, and you’ll be welcomed by the glossy kind of carbon fiber because it’s a fitting look for a Mercedes-product with a twin-turbo V8.Speaking of the hot-vee lump hidden under a white-painted engine cover beautified with the Savage logo, this audacious machine cranks out 700 horsepower and 700 pound-feet (950 Nm) of torque). That’s quite a bit more than the bone-stock V8, which is rated by the mad professors in Affalterbach at 577 ponies and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) from 2,500 rpm.The modifications list further includes a mid-pipe upgrade for the exhaust system, aluminum VTA blow-off valves, a high-flow air filter, and 35-millimeter lowering springs. Savage has also increased the Vmax from 137 to 149 miles per hour (220 to 240 kilometers per hour) although it’s best to keep the G 63 within the speed limits because of its high center of gravity.As for the icing on the cake, that would be the starlight headliner that gives the “ Savage 63 ” a little bit of Rolls-Royce magic at the simple touch of a button. Be that as it may, these modifications don’t come cheap. As opposed to $156,450 for a brand-new G 63, the one-of-one build can be yours for $389,800, making it more expensive than a Rolls-Royce Cullinan as well.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.