Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Gets Its Internals Rearranged, Craves for an R Badge

This Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster has arrived at AutoDynamics with a huge desire to venture deeper into the supercar realm. The Polish tuner has made its wish come true by applying a lot of elbow grease, boosting the output and torque by 103 PS (102 HP / 76 kW) and 152 Nm (112 lb-ft). 16 photos HP / 485 kW ) and 832 Nm (614 lb-ft). They didn’t say anything about the new 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint time, but they have removed the V-max limiter.



Nonetheless, the car is now a few tenths of a second faster compared to the



AutoDynamics called it a day after upgrading the braking and exhaust systems in this GT C, and testing the new TUV-certified components in the lab.



Besides the GT C, the tuner can also upgrade all other versions of the Mercedes- AMG GT, including the base model, GT S, GT R and



Priced at $325,000 in the U.S., excluding the $1,050 destination, the latter came out last summer and it’s a crazy machine that builds on the Black Series legacy, bringing it into the new decade with 730 PS (720 HP / 537 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque produced by the twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter flat-plane crank V8. 3.2 seconds is all it needs to hit 100 kph (62 mph), and it has a maximum speed of 325 kph (202 mph).



