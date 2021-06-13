Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Gets Its Internals Rearranged, Craves for an R Badge

This Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster has arrived at AutoDynamics with a huge desire to venture deeper into the supercar realm. The Polish tuner has made its wish come true by applying a lot of elbow grease, boosting the output and torque by 103 PS (102 HP / 76 kW) and 152 Nm (112 lb-ft).
Aftermarket downpipes, modified turbos, blow-off valves and an engine re-map have squeezed out 660 PS (651 HP / 485 kW) and 832 Nm (614 lb-ft). They didn’t say anything about the new 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint time, but they have removed the V-max limiter.
Nonetheless, the car is now a few tenths of a second faster compared to the stock GT C, which has 557 PS (550 HP / 410 kW) and 680 Nm (502 lb-ft) available on tap, needs 3.7 seconds to 100 kph, and can keep pushing up to 316 kph (196 mph).
AutoDynamics called it a day after upgrading the braking and exhaust systems in this GT C, and testing the new TUV-certified components in the lab.
Besides the GT C, the tuner can also upgrade all other versions of the Mercedes-AMG GT, including the base model, GT S, GT R and Black Series.
Priced at $325,000 in the U.S., excluding the $1,050 destination, the latter came out last summer and it’s a crazy machine that builds on the Black Series legacy, bringing it into the new decade with 730 PS (720 HP / 537 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque produced by the twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter flat-plane crank V8. 3.2 seconds is all it needs to hit 100 kph (62 mph), and it has a maximum speed of 325 kph (202 mph).
Power bumps, more sonorous exhausts, and others are on the menu at AutoDynamics, so if you were planning on upgrading yours, then you should reach out to them and take a look on their catalogue.
