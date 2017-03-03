autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG GT R Enters Production, GT Roadster Joins It In Sindelfingen

 
Mercedes-Benz’ factory in Sindelfingen has begun the manufacturing process of the new AMG GT models.
The facility will build the Mercedes-AMG GT R, GT Roadster, and the GT C Roadster starting today. These models are assembled in a handcrafted manner in the plant, with the help of experienced specialists.

Each vehicle gets its components straight to the production line in baskets, which is a system designed to avoid any potential error or confusion in the process.

The handbuilt nature of these cars begins after they leave the paint shop. From there, they get their roofs mounted with the aid of precision tools, and the next step involves ten employees. The team fits the drive train to the car’s body, and all ten highly-trained workers are needed to make this happen according to the company’s instructions.

Just like any other performance vehicle, each completed unit is dynamically tested at the factory. In this case, a few lucky employees get to do test drives at the Sindelfingen in-house track.

The latter is not accessible to car enthusiasts, and has been built by Daimler for these kinds of tests. It is not made for records or “hooning,” but to make sure that each Mercedes-AMG product operates correctly before being sent to its owner.

Apart from these Mercedes-AMG products, the Sindelfingen facility builds the S-Class, E-Class, CLS, CLS Shooting Brake, and the Mercedes-Maybach cars. Contrary to what some people believe, Mercedes-AMG does not build entire cars in Affalterbach.

All the three new Mercedes-AMG GT models will be launched in the spring of this year, but those who can afford them can already make an order.

Any product of the trio that has been introduced in production today starts at over 120.000 euros in Germany, including VAT. Surprisingly, the Mercedes-AMG GT R starts at 165.410 euros, which is not a massive price for this category of product.
