Spending 2 Years With a Mercedes-AMG GT S Has Been One Helluva Experience

With a front mid-engine, rear-wheel drive layout, the Mercedes-GT sits at the top of the brand’s two-door vehicle lineup, and packs the omnipresent bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine , in different states of tune.In the original GT, it develops 462 PS (456/ 340) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque, going up to a jaw-dropping 730 PS (720 HP / 537 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) in the Black Series . The range-topper needs a little over 3 seconds to sprint to 100 kph (62 mph), topping out at 202 mph (325 kph).As for the dark example depicted on film down below, with Saddle Brown interior, Alcantara headliner and silver accents, it is a 2015 AMG GT S . This means that the sonorous eight-banger produces 510 PS (503 HP / 375 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft), enabling a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in the mid-3 seconds, and a 312 kph (194 mph) maximum speed.Having put a few thousand miles on the clock, its current owner has had it for around two years now, and he is ready to move on to something else. However, before parting ways with it, he gave his overall impressions on the looks, performance, build quality, visibility, practicality and so on.So, has it been a bumpy ride, and more importantly, does he regret the decision of getting a used GT S instead of something else, like say, a Porsche 911 or a Jaguar F-Type? That’s for you to find out by clicking the play button.