Before moving any further, allow me to point out the image that brought us here is a mere rendering. So there's no need for purists to fret about Nakai-San digging into the fenders of the 992 (installing the kit requires this).Karan Adivi, the digital artist behind this stunt, wanted to pay hommage to the original RWB Neunelfer. You know, the black 930 preaching Stella Artois to the world. In fact, you can get a sample of the air-cooled machine's roughness in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.It looks like the pixel wielder also threw in a 917 engine at the back of this Neunelfer, but this is another story for another time.Returning to the RWB 992 we have here, the kit might look appealing from this angle, but things aren't the same when you check out the car from the front - this isn't the only RWB 2020 Neunelfer the artist has delivered, with the another one allowing us to notice the machine from more angles.The problem seems to be that the fenders of the eight-generation 911 are already uber-wide (more on this in the recent 2020 Carrera S review ), so there might not be room for such aftermarket fenders, at least not with the design seen here.As for the real-world 992 tuning world, the fact that customer deliveries have only recently kicked off means aftermarket developers haven't had time to play with the rear-engined toy.Even so, we've already featured a 2020 Porsche 911 that has been gifted with a wrap.