Porsche Panamera Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Following the Cayenne luxury SUV, Porsche came up with the Panamera . Be it the five-door liftback or sports wagon, the Panamera is a commercial success that totals 234,400 deliveries. 11 photos



Gernot Döllner, vice president of the Panamera product line from 2011 to 2018, is most impressed by the second generation. “With the G2, we managed to carry over the performance-oriented hybrid strategy from the 918 Spyder into the luxury segment,” said Döllner, now responsible for product concept development at Porsche.



The Turbo S E-Hybrid is a compelling PHEV, combining efficiency with the sort of performance you’d expect from a supercar. All told, the combined output of the range-topping Panamera is rated at 680 PS (671 horsepower) and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet) of torque. Without electrical assistance, the V8 develops 650 PS (641 horsepower) and Nm (627 pound-feet) of torque in the



Porsche has a history with sedans, putting together the Type 630 in the 1950s. Based on the 356, the prototype had larger doors for easier access, a longer wheelbase for more legroom, and a higher roof for more headroom.



A four-door 911 then came along, then Porsche lengthened the 928. Add to those the Type 989, Mirage, Meteor, and Phantom concepts, and it comes as no surprise the Panamera exists in Porsche’s lineup of models.



The first generation was unveiled on the 94th floor of the World Financial Center in Shanghai in April 2009. Porsche immediately expanded the range with diesel and hybridized options, as well as all-wheel drive.



Back in the good ol’ days, the Panamera was available with a six-speed manual transmission. An eight-speed PDK is the standard nowadays, and the dual-clutch transmission is shared with the The second generation arrived in 2016 for the 2017 model year, and since then, Stuttgart sold 73,700 examples of the breed. The original levels up to 161,700 units, which is a lot given the polarizing opinions in regard to the Panamera. You know, some people believe that Porsche should make the 911 and nothing else.Gernot Döllner, vice president of the Panamera product line from 2011 to 2018, is most impressed by the second generation. “With the G2, we managed to carry over the performance-oriented hybrid strategy from the 918 Spyder into the luxury segment,” said Döllner, now responsible for product concept development at Porsche.The Turbo S E-Hybrid is a compelling PHEV, combining efficiency with the sort of performance you’d expect from a supercar. All told, the combined output of the range-topping Panamera is rated at 680 PS (671 horsepower) and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet) of torque. Without electrical assistance, the V8 develops 650 PS (641 horsepower) and Nm (627 pound-feet) of torque in the Lamborghini Urus Porsche has a history with sedans, putting together the Type 630 in the 1950s. Based on the 356, the prototype had larger doors for easier access, a longer wheelbase for more legroom, and a higher roof for more headroom.A four-door 911 then came along, then Porsche lengthened the 928. Add to those the Type 989, Mirage, Meteor, and Phantom concepts, and it comes as no surprise the Panamera exists in Porsche’s lineup of models.The first generation was unveiled on the 94th floor of the World Financial Center in Shanghai in April 2009. Porsche immediately expanded the range with diesel and hybridized options, as well as all-wheel drive.Back in the good ol’ days, the Panamera was available with a six-speed manual transmission. An eight-speed PDK is the standard nowadays, and the dual-clutch transmission is shared with the Bentley Continental GT