2019 Porsche Panamera Gets New GTS Models With Head-Up Display and More Power

Two new models will soon be joining Porsche’s Panamera range, both meant to further bolster the nameplates appeal: the GTS and, for the first time in the range, the GTS Sport Turismo.
Both new models will be powered by a four-liter V8 engine capable of developing 460 horsepower and a maximum torque of 620 Nm. That’s 20 horsepower and 100 Nm more in the GTS than in the previous version.

Thanks to the increase in power, both the GTS and GTS Sport Turismo can sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.1 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 292 and 289 km/h, respectively (181 and 180 mph).

Both models come with adaptive air suspension as standard, and large 390 millimeters in diameter at the front, 365 millimeters at the rear brakes.

Porsche says that compared to the previous version of the Panamera GTS the new model gets significant upgrades, as well as a special package called Sport Design.

This includes a new black front end, black trim at the bottom of the rear, 20-inch Panamera Design wheels, heated multifunction sports steering wheel with gearshift paddles and Alcantara trim and the Connect Plus module.

For the first time in a Panamera, a head-up display is also offered. As all such features, this one will send to the interior of the windscreen relevant information, as requested by the driver.

As for the Sport Turismo version, this is the first time Porsche used the designation for the Panamera range. Officially, GTS stands for Gran Turismo Sport, which would make the complete name of the new model a tricky-to-pronounce Gran Turismo Sport Sport Turismo.

It sets itself apart from the regular GTS with the large trunk lid, low loading sill, increased luggage compartment volume and 4+1 seating configuration.

Prices for the new models were not announced yet. Full details as released by Porsche can be found in the document attached below.
