Russian Version of a Fidget Spinner Involves Three Ladas and a Lot of Welding

If you have a kid, you probably know all too well what a fidget spinner is. I mean, nobody really knows WHAT it is, but you know what it looks like and what people do with it.

8 photos



Especially since some of them have been proven to be dangerous, presenting a serious choking hazard. Apparently, the bearings can be prone to coming off, but how exactly they end up in the kids' throats blocking preventing them from breathing is another story.



Well, as dangerous as they might be, they're nothing compared to what



The idea was to create a



Since the cars were front-wheel-driven, that meant they were still pretty much functional (after doing something about the fuel tank, obviously). We've seen two-headed vehicles before (in fact, one of them was the donor for two of the



The result resembled more the perfect set up for a three-way tug of war than an actual fidget spinner, since even if they all turned their wheels in the same direction, the contraption would still not spin on its own axis.



Nevertheless, that doesn't make their valiant try any less remarkable, nor the result less amusing. Especially since the welds were bound to fail at some point. And they also get extra points for that exhaustless sound.



The only good thing about the damn device is that it seems to have taken the kids' minds off the Kendana, which is no small feat. However, replacing an addictive toy with another addictive toy is hardly an accomplishment, so maybe there really aren't any positive aspects about these spinners.Especially since some of them have been proven to be dangerous, presenting a serious choking hazard. Apparently, the bearings can be prone to coming off, but how exactly they end up in the kids' throats blocking preventing them from breathing is another story.Well, as dangerous as they might be, they're nothing compared to what these Russians have come up with. We don't understand the language, but watching the clip is enough to tell these guys like to have fun, and also like their power tools.The idea was to create a fidget spinner that you can sit in - actually, you and two more friends. To do that, the team needed three Ladas - well, at least their front halves. Then, all they needed to do was weld them together at 120-degree angles, as if replicating the Mercedes-Benz logo.Since the cars were front-wheel-driven, that meant they were still pretty much functional (after doing something about the fuel tank, obviously). We've seen two-headed vehicles before (in fact, one of them was the donor for two of the Lada Samaras used), but a three-headed one is quite novel.The result resembled more the perfect set up for a three-way tug of war than an actual fidget spinner, since even if they all turned their wheels in the same direction, the contraption would still not spin on its own axis.Nevertheless, that doesn't make their valiant try any less remarkable, nor the result less amusing. Especially since the welds were bound to fail at some point. And they also get extra points for that exhaustless sound.