autoevolution

Lada 2101 Becomes a Coupe With the Help of BMW E46 3 Series Donor

 
11 Apr 2017, 8:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Eccentric car enthusiasts often create unexpected vehicles, and the world is full of them.
A Ukrainian workshop built a mash-up between a Lada 2101 and a BMW 3 Series E46. The result is what they described as a Lada 2101 Coupe, but it uses the interior and drivetrain of the Bavarian model.

The project was concluded almost two years ago, but its creators recently posted an update on the situation, which has turned out to be popular on YouTube. Their videos have accumulated over three million views, and these come from the transformation and presentation of the 3 Series into a Lada 2101 Coupe.

While browsing through Drive2, the portal that allowed them to showcase the build to the world, we noticed that the same facility has made various other conversions.

Most of them are based on BMW models, usually 5 Series E39s or E34s, but the shop also made a creation based on an Opel Omega, a rear-wheel-drive model from the ‘90s. Each of them received the body of a Russian automobile.

It appears that gasoline engines and rear-wheel-drive are an essential element for a “donor car,” but none of the projects come with an explanation for why the modifications were done in the first place. This is best explained by nostalgia, which makes people crave for things that they could not own many years ago, and they can afford.

Evidently, it is not that fun to have a stock Lada 2101, which is based on a Fiat design from the 1960s, which is why the “tuners” created these vehicles. On the other hand, you have to be extremely passionate about the shape of older models built behind The Iron Curtain to be willing to chop what appears to be a functional automobile from the late ‘90s.

After all, all the BMWs chopped by the workshop that seems to be based in Kiev, Ukraine, had to be functional to reduce the effort placed on their builders.

While some might consider these vehicles "sleepers," we do not feel that putting a part of a Lada’s body on a much more advanced car to be the best way of tuning an automobile.



Lada 2101 Lada bmw e46 BMW 3 Series Russia custom tuning
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78