Rumored All-New Lexus Coupe Gets Imagined Ready to Take Over Duties from RC and LC Series

Lexus and other Asian luxury brands like Acura, Infiniti, and now Genesis are still going strong in the United States, three decades after the first one arrived on the market. Lexus even posted a humongous record in terms of sales last year, also thanks to its rising North American fortunes.
But that doesn't mean they should just rely on their continued good fortunes and customer attraction. Instead, they need to innovate, and when trends change, they need to shift with them accordingly. If we get back to Lexus, they're quite adept at doing just that. Its parent, Toyota, posted record sales at the end of 2023, leaving its closest competitor VW AG awestruck at the sight of over 11.23 million delivered vehicles across just four main subsidiaries (Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu, Hino) compared to 9.24 million sales achieved by Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Cupra, Jetta, Lamborghini, Porsche, Seat, Skoda, Volkswagen, Ducati, Volkswagen Commercial, and Traton (Navistar, MAN, Scania, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus).
The result was 12% better than in 2022, but the real crown jewel was Lexus, which posted 132% growth compared to the previous year! Sure, there were only 824k units, but that's the panache of exclusivity. Naturally, Lexus might not achieve the same astonishing jump this year all over again unless it achieves some economies of scale and cuts some of its losses. In fact, there's a new rumor across the mill stating that an all-new Lexus coupe is coming out late next year.
Some fans might wonder how come they are thinking about a new sports car when all the rage is crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. Well, Lexus has already strived towards greatness in the crossover SUV department with the smallest model to date – LBX, new hybrids, and plug-in hybrids like NX, RX, TX, plus the off-road-focused 2024 GX. But it also has a big roster of passenger cars – IS, ES, and LS sedans, plus the RC and LC coupes, as well as the LC Convertible.
Well, the rumor mill now believes the new Lexus coupe might turn into a one-trick pony just like Mercedes-Benz did with the new CLE-Class, which replaced both the C-Class and E-Class coupe and convertible models. Naturally, knowing that an all-new Lexus coupe could be just around the corner and arrive late next year to replace both the RC and LC models, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators immediately jumped with joy at the occasion of unofficially portraying the new sports car.
Meet Vince Burlapp (aka vburlapp on social media or burlappcar.com), a prolific virtual artist who loves to dream of all the latest models across the wide-ranging automotive realm – and he's the pixel master behind this hypothetical vision. According to his unofficial dream, the Lexus coupe design project would be larger than the current $46k RC but nowhere nearly as expensive as the $99,800 LC coupe – and just like the all-new GX, it will eschew the use of a big V8 in favor of a twin-turbo 3.4- or 3.5-liter V6. Cool or not?
The result was 12% better than in 2022, but the real crown jewel was Lexus, which posted 132% growth compared to the previous year! Sure, there were only 824k units, but that's the panache of exclusivity. Naturally, Lexus might not achieve the same astonishing jump this year all over again unless it achieves some economies of scale and cuts some of its losses. In fact, there's a new rumor across the mill stating that an all-new Lexus coupe is coming out late next year.
Some fans might wonder how come they are thinking about a new sports car when all the rage is crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. Well, Lexus has already strived towards greatness in the crossover SUV department with the smallest model to date – LBX, new hybrids, and plug-in hybrids like NX, RX, TX, plus the off-road-focused 2024 GX. But it also has a big roster of passenger cars – IS, ES, and LS sedans, plus the RC and LC coupes, as well as the LC Convertible.
Well, the rumor mill now believes the new Lexus coupe might turn into a one-trick pony just like Mercedes-Benz did with the new CLE-Class, which replaced both the C-Class and E-Class coupe and convertible models. Naturally, knowing that an all-new Lexus coupe could be just around the corner and arrive late next year to replace both the RC and LC models, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators immediately jumped with joy at the occasion of unofficially portraying the new sports car.
Meet Vince Burlapp (aka vburlapp on social media or burlappcar.com), a prolific virtual artist who loves to dream of all the latest models across the wide-ranging automotive realm – and he's the pixel master behind this hypothetical vision. According to his unofficial dream, the Lexus coupe design project would be larger than the current $46k RC but nowhere nearly as expensive as the $99,800 LC coupe – and just like the all-new GX, it will eschew the use of a big V8 in favor of a twin-turbo 3.4- or 3.5-liter V6. Cool or not?