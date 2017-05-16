RSD 2017 BMW R nineT Custom Accessories Line Available

autoevolution

Back in 2013, Roland Sands Design (RSD) partnered with BMW Motorrad over a design exercise that resulted in the creation of the Concept 90. The awesome piece of machinery ignited a shift in the perception of BMW motorcycles from fully functional to also fully customizable.
The BMW R nineT is the bike that perfectly aligns with this idea as the bike maker itself demonstrated by creating a whole lineup out of one single platform. The model can easily be altered to look like a scrambler, cafe racer or even an off-road rally fighter.

And RSD is also there to complete the look of your machine as its one-off set of custom parts for the Concept 90 has been slightly modified for mass production and is available through BMW Motorrad’s dealers as the “Machined” line of billet accessories.

“Ola and I had been grinding on this idea for quite a long time and I penned the final designs while staying at a Salzburg Hotel in Austria and Ola signed them off a day later in Munich,” Roland Sands said. "Countless emails back and forth between the two of us shaped the designs into what you see today.”

“It was a huge accomplishment for the RSD team to produce American products that stood up to BMW’s extremely high quality standards. This product line is a true testament to a design theory set forth by the RSD crew in collaboration with BMW Motorrad,” he further explained.

Machined to the strictest of standards set forth by BMW, these finely detailed components mark not only being the first components of their type available for the legendary BMW boxer motor, they are the realization of direct communication and development between Roland Sands & Ole Stengard, Chief of Design at BMW Motorrad.

The complete set can be found now at any BMW Motorrad dealer. Prices might vary on location but we can offer you a look at the products in the video and attached photo gallery.

