autoevolution

BikeMaster Introducing New Sprocket Line

 
11 May 2017, 12:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
BikeMaster is proud to announce the introduction of a new lineup of sprockets to its vast product list. The new line includes front and rear sprockets for street and off-road motorcycles as well as ATVs.
“The addition of BikeMaster steel sprockets to our product line is one of the most exciting things BikeMaster has planned for 2017,” says Phillip Mayfield, Brand Manager for BikeMaster. “We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality, competitively priced replacement products for their motorcycles and ATVs.”

Starting with the main input shaft, BikeMaster’s front performance sprockets are machined from 20CrMnTi steel (hardened steel with a carbon content between 0.17 to 0.24 percent) and shot-peened for longer wear. The parts have also been heat treated to provide extended durability.

At the other end, the rear performance sprockets are made from 1045 steel and have been coated with a black Cataphoresis (electrophoresis of positively charged particles) finish.

All sprockets come in different sizes with most models being model specific. Prices start at $6.99 and go as high as $43.99 depending on version. You can order one through your local Tucker Rocky | Biker’s Choice dealer.

BikeMaster was established in 1981 by riders aiming to offer quality-driven products and dedicated customer service along with the right tools to get the job done. Fast forward over two decades and the company became a brand riders can rely on.

Providing O.E.M quality and performance, BikeMaster’s ever increasing portfolio of tools, parts, and accessories provides clients everything they need to maintain their motorcycle, enhance its performance or even revive a classic.

You can check out the new sprocket lineup on the official website (here for front sprockets and here for the rear ones). BikeMaster has also released a nicely edited video to showcase its new parts which you can find below.

bike accessories street bike off-road bike industry bike tech
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78