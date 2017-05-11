BikeMaster Introducing New Sprocket Line

BikeMaster is proud to announce the introduction of a new lineup of sprockets to its vast product list. The new line includes front and rear sprockets for street and off-road motorcycles as well as ATVs.





“The addition of BikeMaster steel sprockets to our product line is one of the most exciting things BikeMaster has planned for 2017,” says Phillip Mayfield, Brand Manager for BikeMaster. “We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality, competitively priced replacement products for their motorcycles and ATVs.”Starting with the main input shaft, BikeMaster’s front performance sprockets are machined from 20CrMnTi steel (hardened steel with a carbon content between 0.17 to 0.24 percent) and shot-peened for longer wear. The parts have also been heat treated to provide extended durability.At the other end, the rear performance sprockets are made from 1045 steel and have been coated with a black Cataphoresis (electrophoresis of positively charged particles) finish.All sprockets come in different sizes with most models being model specific. Prices start at $6.99 and go as high as $43.99 depending on version. You can order one through your local Tucker Rocky | Biker’s Choice dealer.BikeMaster was established in 1981 by riders aiming to offer quality-driven products and dedicated customer service along with the right tools to get the job done. Fast forward over two decades and the company became a brand riders can rely on.Providing O.E.M quality and performance, BikeMaster’s ever increasing portfolio of tools, parts, and accessories provides clients everything they need to maintain their motorcycle, enhance its performance or even revive a classic You can check out the new sprocket lineup on the official website ( here for front sprockets and here for the rear ones). BikeMaster has also released a nicely edited video to showcase its new parts which you can find below.