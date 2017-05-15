Triumph Speed Triple 1050 S/R Gets New Rizoma Accessories

Looking to make that Triumph Speed Triple 1050
truly yours with some new quality accessories? Then look no further than Rizoma as the company just released a new line of products for the already aggressive looking British bike.
The 2016-2017 Triumph Speed Triple 1050 S/R received a huge list of replacement cosmetic and functional parts from Italian motorcycle accessories maker Rizoma. Prices start from a couple dozen Euros and go as much as 185 ($26-$205).
You could apply the ride-by-wire grips, "3D" brake and clutch levers with a remote brake adjuster, and special adapters for a wide range of Rizoma foot pegs to your Speed Triple, or you could go further and instal the billet aluminum engine protections, mirrors with standard position mounting option, or new indicator lights.
There are also two versions of license plate holders available. Both ditch the heavy and fugly factory unit while offering two mounting positions. The FOX can be classically bolted to the underside of the rear subframe, while the SIDE ARM
model comes in a more modern and sleeker configuration that attaches on the side of the swingarm, as its name suggests.
The list counts three different ride-by-wire grip models, four fluid tanks, ten light units (working both as indicators or position/brake lights), three types of foot pegs, and no less than sixteen rearview mirrors which can be easily installed using Rizoma’s universal adapter.
As with the rest of the products in its offer, these accessories feature the same unmistakable style of Rizoma
which is summarized in the pure lines and simple colors they are offered in, all contributing to a refined minimalism that will surely enhance the way your motorcycle looks.
Most of the parts on offer begin as a solid block of aluminum which gets cut to the right size and then precision-machined to form the quality product you are looking for.