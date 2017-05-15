autoevolution

Triumph Speed Triple 1050 S/R Gets New Rizoma Accessories

 
15 May 2017, 12:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Looking to make that Triumph Speed Triple 1050 truly yours with some new quality accessories? Then look no further than Rizoma as the company just released a new line of products for the already aggressive looking British bike.
The 2016-2017 Triumph Speed Triple 1050 S/R received a huge list of replacement cosmetic and functional parts from Italian motorcycle accessories maker Rizoma. Prices start from a couple dozen Euros and go as much as 185 ($26-$205).

You could apply the ride-by-wire grips, "3D" brake and clutch levers with a remote brake adjuster, and special adapters for a wide range of Rizoma foot pegs to your Speed Triple, or you could go further and instal the billet aluminum engine protections, mirrors with standard position mounting option, or new indicator lights.

There are also two versions of license plate holders available. Both ditch the heavy and fugly factory unit while offering two mounting positions. The FOX can be classically bolted to the underside of the rear subframe, while the SIDE ARM model comes in a more modern and sleeker configuration that attaches on the side of the swingarm, as its name suggests.

The list counts three different ride-by-wire grip models, four fluid tanks, ten light units (working both as indicators or position/brake lights), three types of foot pegs, and no less than sixteen rearview mirrors which can be easily installed using Rizoma’s universal adapter.

As with the rest of the products in its offer, these accessories feature the same unmistakable style of Rizoma which is summarized in the pure lines and simple colors they are offered in, all contributing to a refined minimalism that will surely enhance the way your motorcycle looks.

Most of the parts on offer begin as a solid block of aluminum which gets cut to the right size and then precision-machined to form the quality product you are looking for.
bike accessories triumph motorcycles Speed Triple naked
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62