Rough 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Sports 454 Big-Block, Is a Nightmare to Restore

As said earlier, the car doesn’t come cheap, and given its overall condition, this is quite a shortcoming. The seller expects to get $7,500 for this Corvette, and if you want to see it in person, it’s still parked in Northford, Connecticut. In fact, this ’71 Corvette is clearly the better choice for people who’re up for a challenge, especially given its selling price. But more on this later.Right now, let’s focus on what the eyes can see – it’s not like we have another option anyway, given the owner has “forgotten” to include more details about the car.So this is a 1971 Corvette in what appears to be a rather rough shape, and at first glance, it’s all due to the car sitting for way too many years. While this is just a guess on our side, it looks like the Vette was parked in that yard for a long time, and this should be a red flag in terms of rust too.We’re not being told if any big parts are missing or not, though we do know one thing: the Corvette sports a wrong nose, so have this in mind if you plan a full restoration.But the piece de resistance is hiding under the hood. The Corvette runs on big-block power, though not even eBay seller marin1102 themselves is certain it’s a matching numbers unit. The good news is the 454 (7.4-liter) has already been rebuilt, so in theory, it should be running just like a new engine.Other than that, it’s very clear that saving this Corvette won’t be an easy job. And this is what could eventually make many people just walk away, especially given the asking price.As said earlier, the car doesn’t come cheap, and given its overall condition, this is quite a shortcoming. The seller expects to get $7,500 for this Corvette, and if you want to see it in person, it’s still parked in Northford, Connecticut.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.