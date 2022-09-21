Rolls Wraith on Forged Duo-Block AGL22-8Rs Joins the Moody Autumn in Full Black

More on this:

1 Monochromatic Rolls-Royce Wraith Laughs in the Face of Two-Tone and Murdered-Out

2 RDB LA Shares Love for Custom Builds, Has Lambo Urus and Rolls-Royce Wraith Stars

3 Scarce Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge Landspeed Rides Posher on Licenziato 24s

4 Rolls-Royce Celebrates Black Badge Success at Goodwood With Colorful Cars

5 All-New Rolls-Royce Wraith Manifests Itself in Digital Form to Tease the Bejesus Out of Us