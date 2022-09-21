Rolls Wraith on Forged Duo-Block AGL22-8Rs Joins the Moody Autumn in Full Black

The modern running of the Rolls-Royce Wraith (the original one dates from 1938) is also about to end and be replaced by something revolutionary - the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre, the company's first-ever production-series full EV.
But that does not mean its full-size, ultra-luxury grand tourer predecessor has already dropped the mic and exited the world stage - at least not while the aftermarket realm still has a saying in the story. Instead, the two-door pillarless coupe keeps popping up its legendary suicide doors here and there, even irrespective of adverse weather conditions.
But there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, a good case in point could be made here courtesy of the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury, who have uncovered a Wraith that feels dark, menacing, and murdered-out, all courtesy of Cali Wheels. The aftermarket shop decided to highlight the all-black Rolls-Royce while it posed under dreary autumn weather.
And no worries, it suits well – although we can easily say the same thing even when under the scorching Californian sun. As such, we can easily imagine that it bodes well for a ritzy encounter no matter the weather conditions, frankly. As for the aftermarket goodies, there is not a lot of trustworthy information about this non-Black Badge example, save for what is entrusted to us by AG.
So, the Rolls-Royce Wraith feels almost murdered-out (save for very few contrasting, chromed elements) courtesy of matching AGL22-8R duo-block forged aftermarket wheels that were also finished in Gloss Black, just like the rest of the body. Thus, it will easily stand out in any crowd of fans, as well as among affluent car enthusiasts – remember, this coupe still has a 623-horsepower twin-turbo V12 under the hood, not a meager four-pot or something like that!
