Rolls-Royce CEO Explains Why the Brand's First EV Is Called Spectre

Rolls-Royce must make its first EV a great one. Renowned for sophisticated, powerful, highly customizable, and very well-regarded luxury sedans and SUVs, the incursion into the zero-tailpipe emission world is a major step for the British automaker owned by premium German manufacturer BMW. However, until the official reveal and first drives, we get to understand the EV’s name.
Rolls-Royce’s Spectre is awaited by many enthusiasts as a game-changer that will allow the all-electric propulsion to shine. Having basically no constraints whatsoever in terms of price, the brand’s first EV should be able to display what the absence of a V12 can do to improve the overall drive experience. There is a lot of pressure on the company to deliver a sedan that will impress and help existing customers understand the advantages of giving up entirely on the internal combustion engine.
But, until then, Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös shares with the world how the company chose Spectre as the name for their first-ever fully electric vehicle. The executive calls the vehicle a “pioneering fully-electric motor car” and admits creating such a car from scratch to finish is not an easy process.
But the one thing everyone at the British brand agreed upon was the name – Spectre. According to what Torsten published on LinkedIn, this was the only thing everybody was on board with right from the get-go.
But the name did not come out of thin air. It is historically related to the automaker. Back in 1910, Rolls-Royce built the Chassis 1601. One of the company’s managing directors was involved in making sure trials were going right, and a demonstrator was available for various purposes. Named Claude Johnson, the man was so impressed with it that he decided “the Silver Spectre” was an appropriate nickname.
However, 20 years later, Sir Henry Royce began the amazing V12 journey of the carmaker with Chassis 30EX. Unfortunately, Royce did not live to see the power unit put to work properly. Moreover, the brand discovered that all the new technology they were using for the first time was pretty sensible. So, it received a code name – Spectre!
Torsten says that nine prototypes were needed before the brand managed to find the successful recipe in 1936, hinting that the current EV is a car that mirrors that effort and has been enduring a lot of testing procedures to make sure it arrives on the market ready to impress.
“Its experimental forebears were associated with transformational technical innovation, and a relentless focus on achieving excellence through science, engineering, and rigorous real-world testing – all with an air of mystery and otherworldliness,” said Rolls-Royce’s CEO.
The Rolls-Royce Spectre is expected to arrive in late 2024.
