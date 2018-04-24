Rolls-Royce Adamas Collection Adds Carbon Fiber Both Inside And Out

As a means to attract younger buyers to the brand, Rolls-Royce launched the Black Badge two years ago. But more power and meaner looks can only go so far, which is why the Black Badge is now available as a limited edition. Enter the Adamas Collection.

7 photos



Each flying lady takes 68 hours to produce, with the technical weave angles at 25 degrees for added visual drama. The titanium base of the hood emblem is beautified by “



Adding to the specialness of the Adamas, the automaker configured 1,340 fiber optic lights on the starlight headliner to form “the molecular structure of carbon as it becomes a diamond.” Needless to say, this is a work of art, not a mere gimmick. Each vehicle is gifted with illuminated tread plates, reading either “Black Badge



Both the Dawn and Wraith are animated by the 6.6-liter version of the BMW N74 twin-turbo V12. The



“Adamas is a Collection that fuses the extraordinary competence of our Bespoke craftspeople from the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, with the rebellious spirit of Black Badge,” declared Created by the “Bespoke Collective of the House of Rolls-Royce ,” there are two Adamas Collection models to choose from. The ultra-luxury automaker will manufacture 40 examples of the Wraith and 30 units of the Dawn in this specification, and both feature the Spirit of Ecstasy hood emblem machined from 294 layers of aerospace-grade carbon fiber. Yes, carbon friggin’ fiber on a Roller!Each flying lady takes 68 hours to produce, with the technical weave angles at 25 degrees for added visual drama. The titanium base of the hood emblem is beautified by “ Black Badge Adamas” lettering, as well as the symbol for infinity above a horizontal line. Stepping inside the Adamas Collection reveals an elegant clock encrusted with no less than 88 laboratory-grown black diamonds. Mounted upon a carbon fiber back plate, the clock also features the Black Badge infinity symbol.Adding to the specialness of the Adamas, the automaker configured 1,340 fiber optic lights on the starlight headliner to form “the molecular structure of carbon as it becomes a diamond.” Needless to say, this is a work of art, not a mere gimmick. Each vehicle is gifted with illuminated tread plates, reading either “Black Badge Dawn Adamas – One of Thirty” or “Black Badge Wraith Adamas – One of Forty.”Both the Dawn and Wraith are animated by the 6.6-liter version of the BMW N74 twin-turbo V12. The Wraith Black Badge is the more powerful of the two, developing 632 PS (624 horsepower) and 870 Nm (642 pound-feet) of torque.“Adamas is a Collection that fuses the extraordinary competence of our Bespoke craftspeople from the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, with the rebellious spirit of Black Badge,” declared Torsten Muller-Otvos , the head honcho of Rolls-Royce.