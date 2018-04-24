Spyshots: Renault Twingo Facelift Spotted, Might Get a New Engine

The oddball rear-engined Renault Twingo is nearing the middle of its life cycle. As such, the French automaker has just begun road testing for a mid-life facelift, which should debut around the end of the year.
Of course, there's always a big gap between the moment when Renault shows a car, and it enters production. But that means the Twingo facelift has time to take advantage of new tech.
The thing which we're most excited to check out is not under the hood but beneath the trunk of the Twingo. Renault is rumored to discontinue the 0.9 Tce next year, replacing it with a slightly larger 1.0 TCe. This will be used by the Clio and Captur for sure, but might also be fitted to the top version of the Twingo.
The number that keeps popping up is 95 HP instead of the current 90. But new cylinder lining and turbocharger tech should also make the car more efficient. It's the stuff developed by the Renault-Nissan Alliance in partnership with Daimler and can already be found in the A-Class.
The cosmetic changes are affecting the front bumper most of all. Gone are the round LED daytime running light elements, most likely replaced by something at the bottom of the headlight unit.
Renault's race track-shaped camouflage also covers the rear bumper and the left rear fender, where the Twingo scoops its air. However, only owners of the current model will be able to tell what they've done with the taillights and number plate surround. One thing is sure: this isn't the Twingo GT, which needs to have two mufflers in the middle of the car.
Inside, the Twingo should have a new steering wheel design and refreshed radio. However, the constraints of the small car market stop Renault from improving this 5-door too much. Frankfurt 2018, here we come!
The thing which we're most excited to check out is not under the hood but beneath the trunk of the Twingo. Renault is rumored to discontinue the 0.9 Tce next year, replacing it with a slightly larger 1.0 TCe. This will be used by the Clio and Captur for sure, but might also be fitted to the top version of the Twingo.
The number that keeps popping up is 95 HP instead of the current 90. But new cylinder lining and turbocharger tech should also make the car more efficient. It's the stuff developed by the Renault-Nissan Alliance in partnership with Daimler and can already be found in the A-Class.
The cosmetic changes are affecting the front bumper most of all. Gone are the round LED daytime running light elements, most likely replaced by something at the bottom of the headlight unit.
Renault's race track-shaped camouflage also covers the rear bumper and the left rear fender, where the Twingo scoops its air. However, only owners of the current model will be able to tell what they've done with the taillights and number plate surround. One thing is sure: this isn't the Twingo GT, which needs to have two mufflers in the middle of the car.
Inside, the Twingo should have a new steering wheel design and refreshed radio. However, the constraints of the small car market stop Renault from improving this 5-door too much. Frankfurt 2018, here we come!