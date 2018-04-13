autoevolution
 

Rolls-Royce Cullinan First National Geographic Clips Emerge

Just as promised at the beginning of the month, Rolls-Royce has begun the slow unveiling process for the Cullinan, the company’s first ever SUV. Or, as they like to call it, the high-sided all-terrain vehicle.
There are currently several clips uploaded on the brand’s Youtube page, and another one, the one you see below, posted on the company’s Facebook account.

“Rolls-Royce Cullinan is almost ready to be released to the world. Only one epic trial stands in its way. Let the Final Challenge begin,” Rolls Royce said in the post accompanying the video.

Officially, the Cullinan will be properly introduced to the world in a few months’ time. That is why the SUV still wears a battledress in the road adventure that would take it from the starting line in the Scottish Highlands all the way to the United States, via Austria and the Middle East.

The road adventure of the Cullinan will unfold during April and May, and it is being documented by photographer Cory Richards and a National Geographic team. Periodically, all parties involved will release videos and stills portraying the car in the most challenging environments.

“In partnership with Rolls-Royce, National Geographic pushes Cullinan to its limits in an expedition to capture iconic images of the world’s most extreme landscapes,” says the carmaker on its website.

The numbers that will underpin the SUV are not yet known. The car has been spied several times, including with suicide doors for the rear passengers, meaning a good deal of space for access.

Under the hood, Rolls-Royce will likely hide the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 used on the Phantom. On that model, the engine has an output of 460 hp and 720 Nm of torque and a top speed of 149 mph (240 km/h).

Other figures are of course to be expected on the bigger Cullinan.


