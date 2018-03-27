autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Collection Introduced With Shooting Star Headliner

27 Mar 2018, 11:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
If ultra-luxury is your thing in motor vehicles, Rolls-Royce can cater to your every need. The latest model to come out of Goodwood is the Luminary Collection. Limited to 55 examples, the spruced-up Wraith in the photo gallery is not your average Roller.
10 photos
2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Collection2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Collection2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Collection2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Collection2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Collection2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Collection2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Collection2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Collection2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Collection
For starters, 1,340 fiber-optic lights are handwoven in the headliner. And as it happens, eight “shooting stars” are programmed to fire at random for the owner’s delight. That’s a first for the British automaker, and it’s a sight to behold, alright!

The visual drama carries on with the door panels, which feature fiber-optic light strands that measure 0.08 to 0.19 millimeters in diameter. It takes three days for the craftspeople in Goodwood to weave the strands at precisely 45 degrees into the wooden paneling, which goes to show how much effort goes into making this car.

As bespoke as it is, the Luminary has another trick up its sleeve. And that is hand-woven stainless steel fabric applied to the transmission tunnel and door panniers. Joined by Tudor Oak wood and Saddlery Tan fine leather upholstery, the cabin is nothing short of breathtaking. The rear seats, curiously enough, are wrapped in Anthracite leather. Seashell-colored upholstery is also available for the rear seats.

With the Luminary, Rolls-Royce is also proud to debut an all-new exterior finish, called Sunburst. The paintwork is complemented by a Sunburst Motif coachline, Wake Channel lines on the jumbo-sized hood, and pinstripes on the wheel centers.

As with every other Wraith, this limited-run luxobarge comes with 6.6 liters of twin-turbo V12 connected to the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission. In Black Badge specification, the twelve-cylinder develops 632 PS (623 horsepower) and 870 Nm (642 pound-feet) of torque.

“Wraith Luminary is a stunning Collection Car. It speaks directly of our contemporary Rolls-Royce brand – progressive and trailblazing; the pinnacle in hand-crafted luxury,” said Torsten Muller-Otvos, the head honcho of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “This is a motor car that celebrates visionaries who achieve eminence in their respective fields. Indeed, this collection is for the world’s luminaries.”
2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith Special Edition Rolls-Royce Wraith luxury Rolls-Royce Coupe 2018 New york auto show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
The Immortal ICE King How to Tow a Trailer History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
ROLLS-ROYCE models:
ROLLS-ROYCE PhantomROLLS-ROYCE Phantom LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE Phantom CoupeROLLS-ROYCE Phantom Coupe LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE PhantomROLLS-ROYCE Phantom LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE PhantomROLLS-ROYCE Phantom LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE DawnROLLS-ROYCE Dawn LuxuryAll ROLLS-ROYCE models  
 
 