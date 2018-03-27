Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Collection Introduced With Shooting Star Headliner

If ultra-luxury is your thing in motor vehicles, Rolls-Royce can cater to your every need. The latest model to come out of Goodwood is the Luminary Collection. Limited to 55 examples, the spruced-up Wraith
in the photo gallery is not your average Roller.
For starters, 1,340 fiber-optic lights are handwoven in the headliner. And as it happens, eight “shooting stars”
are programmed to fire at random for the owner’s delight. That’s a first for the British automaker, and it’s a sight to behold, alright!
The visual drama carries on with the door panels, which feature fiber-optic light strands that measure 0.08 to 0.19 millimeters in diameter. It takes three days for the craftspeople in Goodwood
to weave the strands at precisely 45 degrees into the wooden paneling, which goes to show how much effort goes into making this car.
As bespoke as it is, the Luminary has another trick up its sleeve. And that is hand-woven stainless steel fabric applied to the transmission tunnel and door panniers. Joined by Tudor Oak wood and Saddlery Tan fine leather upholstery, the cabin is nothing short of breathtaking. The rear seats, curiously enough, are wrapped in Anthracite leather. Seashell-colored upholstery is also available for the rear seats.
With the Luminary, Rolls-Royce is also proud to debut an all-new exterior finish, called Sunburst. The paintwork is complemented by a Sunburst Motif coachline, Wake Channel lines on the jumbo-sized hood, and pinstripes on the wheel centers.
As with every other Wraith, this limited-run luxobarge comes with 6.6 liters of twin-turbo V12 connected to the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission. In Black Badge specification
, the twelve-cylinder develops 632 PS (623 horsepower) and 870 Nm (642 pound-feet) of torque.
“Wraith Luminary is a stunning Collection Car. It speaks directly of our contemporary Rolls-Royce brand – progressive and trailblazing; the pinnacle in hand-crafted luxury,”
said Torsten Muller-Otvos, the head honcho of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
. “This is a motor car that celebrates visionaries who achieve eminence in their respective fields. Indeed, this collection is for the world’s luminaries.”