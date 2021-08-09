Rocket League Season 4 Brings a Mad Max-Themed Arena, New Outlaw Car

Psyonix, the team behind the Rocket League phenomenon, has just announced the changes players should expect in season 4 of its long-running vehicular soccer multiplayer competition. First off, it’s important to mention that Rocket League Season 4 will kick off on August 11 at 8 am PDT (3 pm UTC).
Rocket League players will first receive an update on August 10, which is meant to lay the groundwork for the upcoming launch of Season 4. The current season will end on August 10 and competitive rewards will be delivered after Season 4 begins.
The highlight of Season 4 is the brand-new Deadeye Canyon arena, a hot bowl built in the desert that reeks of Mad Max vibes. Not much else is given away about the arena except for a very short teaser that shows it from afar, so we’ll just have to wait for the start of the season.
Additionally, Rocket League is gaining a new car, the Outlaw. It can be unlocked in the Rocket Pass Premium along with more than 70 Tiers of the shiniest loot, including No-Name Topper, Tanker Wheels, Amikoo Decal, and Lava Boost. Naturally, Rocket Pass Premium owners will also receive an XP boost and additional Weekly and Season Challenges.
Along with all the previous competitive tournaments, Season 4 debuts with a new 2v2 mode and Extra Mode Tournaments. Psyonix also revealed some of the Limited Time Modes that Rocket League players will be able to join in Season 4: 2v2 Heatseeker (August 12), Speed Demon (August 19), and Spring Loaded (later this month).
Another important addition coming in Season 4 is undersized party Rank restrictions. Starting August 11, players who queue in Ranked playlists in an undersized party will have to be within three Ranks of each other in order to queue, so that the third member of the party will join a team that it roughly the same Rank as their teammates.
Equally important is the new ability to concede Casual Matches just like Competitive Matches, which comes in handy when one of your teammates leaves.
The highlight of Season 4 is the brand-new Deadeye Canyon arena, a hot bowl built in the desert that reeks of Mad Max vibes. Not much else is given away about the arena except for a very short teaser that shows it from afar, so we’ll just have to wait for the start of the season.
Additionally, Rocket League is gaining a new car, the Outlaw. It can be unlocked in the Rocket Pass Premium along with more than 70 Tiers of the shiniest loot, including No-Name Topper, Tanker Wheels, Amikoo Decal, and Lava Boost. Naturally, Rocket Pass Premium owners will also receive an XP boost and additional Weekly and Season Challenges.
Along with all the previous competitive tournaments, Season 4 debuts with a new 2v2 mode and Extra Mode Tournaments. Psyonix also revealed some of the Limited Time Modes that Rocket League players will be able to join in Season 4: 2v2 Heatseeker (August 12), Speed Demon (August 19), and Spring Loaded (later this month).
Another important addition coming in Season 4 is undersized party Rank restrictions. Starting August 11, players who queue in Ranked playlists in an undersized party will have to be within three Ranks of each other in order to queue, so that the third member of the party will join a team that it roughly the same Rank as their teammates.
Equally important is the new ability to concede Casual Matches just like Competitive Matches, which comes in handy when one of your teammates leaves.