Wreckfest Launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Wreckfest is a game whose popularity is on the rise, often described as the best modern successor to the classic Destruction Derby that everybody loved more than 20 years ago. 1 photo



Of course, Wreckfest comes with many new-generation features, and starting this week, developer Bugbear Entertainment has pushed the whole thing to a completely new level.Wreckfest is now available on new-gen consoles ( PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S), obviously with updated graphics and reworked textures. Needless to say, the game supports up to 4K resolution at 60 fps. As you can see in the video trailer embedded below, everything has been specifically polished to take full advantage of the upgraded capabilities of the new consoles.The online multiplayer mode bundled with Wreckfest now allows up to 24 players, with the developing company also including a new Wrecking PlayGround and a special bonus car offered to those who get the game right now.Of course, Wreckfest has also been updated to offer full support for the new DualSense triggers on the PlayStation 5, so overall, the experience should be substantially more polished.If you already own the game, and there’s a chance you do if you own a PlayStation, given that it has previously been offered as a free title as part of the PlayStation Plus monthly promo, you can upgrade to the new PlayStation 5 version for just $9.99. The same goes for the new-gen Xbox.On the other hand, if you want to buy Wreckfest right now for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, you need to spend $39.99 and $29.99, respectively.Cross-play on the Xbox is already available if you want to play with your friends owning an Xbox One. On the other hand, this feature doesn’t seem to be available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners, though keep in mind that 24-player online lobbies are only available on new-gen consoles.