Formula 1 Fan Pack Launching in Rocket League Today

Rocket League is a game whose popularity is continuously growing, especially since the moment it became free of charge on all platforms, and the addition of new fan packs makes it even more fun for players across the world.
After the debut of the NASCAR Fan Pack only a few weeks ago, Rocket League is about to receive another welcome pack of goodies later today, this time bringing Formula 1-related content.
More specifically, the so-called Formula 1 Fan Pack, which is set to go live today, will include decals for all teams currently part of the official 2021 season, though they aren’t driver-specific, which makes total sense given the cars in Rocket League don’t have drivers anyway.
As a result, you’re getting a generic 2021 Formula 1 car that is then customized with Alfa Romeo, Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, McLaren, Red Bull, and other decals that replicate the look of the models competing in this year’s season.
There are also the official Pirelli wheels in this fan pack, and players will also receive a Formula 1 player banner that will be available for free in the Item Shop.
The Formula 1 Fan Pack will cost you 2,000 Rocket League credits, and players will only be able to get it between May 20 and May 26. However, the parent company says the pack “will return later this year to coincide with major Formula 1 events,” but no further specifics have been provided in this regard.
Needless to say, the pack will be available for players on all platforms where Rocket League is currently up for grabs, which means you can get it on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Psyonix hasn’t provided any specific mention of support for Nintendo Switch, so we’re guessing the free-to-play game will receive the new fan pack on this platform as well later today.
