UFC Fighter Beneil Dariush Gets Model Y Loaner After Calling Out Elon Musk

It’s been said before and it’s confirmed once more: if you have a sizable platform and have an issue with Tesla, the best way to get it fixed is to @ Elon Musk on Twitter. That’s what Beneil Dariush did.
Earlier this week, after the end of disputed match, mixed-martial-arts fighter Beneil Dariush used his post-match interview to call out Elon Musk. He didn’t namedrop him so he could start a fight, or at the very least, not the kind of fight Dariush is best at. But Dariush still won.
Dariush’s issue with Musk was the delayed delivery of a Tesla Model X he had ordered back in December 2020 and was told he’d get in March this year. We’re rolling into June right now, he further expanded in the press room, so this is nothing short of “disrespect.” Dariush made sure to stress he loved Musk and that he’d chosen a Tesla because of high safety ratings: when you’re a new dad, you want the best for your family.
Musk himself responded to the video going viral, tweeting that Dariush would be getting his car “soon.” He wasn’t lying, that much is certain.
For the record, Dariush is yet to take delivery of his Model X, so this isn’t a complete victory. But it is better than what everyone else is getting, because he now drives a loaner Model Y. The announcement comes via Dariush’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, who says Elon came through for his client and, as such, is “gangster.” “Not winning any style contest, but we find a way,” Dariush himself writes in the caption to a photo of himself next to his new loaner.
This isn’t the first time that a Tesla customer sees a problem solved after reaching out to Musk via social media. Previous instances have shown that you don’t even have to be a celebrity like Dariush to get Musk’s attention, but it does help if you already have a huge platform.
