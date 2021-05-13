4 MicroTurismo Will Have You Racing F1 Replicas Through Your Living Room

F1 Manager Has a New Name, 2021 Season Now Live With Worthy Updates

F1 Manager has officially been rebranded to F1 Clash, with the game getting a new 2021 update that includes plenty of goodies on both iPhone and Android. 9 photos



But leaving this new name aside, the



“This year, the development team took extra care ensuring that all drivers remain competitive in the end game, with more variance in car stats to make each one more powerful when optimized and increase the range of tactical choices,” the devs at Hutch explained in a press release, also embedded below.



Just as expected, F1 Clash also comes with a UI update as compared to the previous version. It now features detailed 3D graphics, a new dark mode because, you know, dark is the new cool thing in tech, and plenty of improved visuals supposed to make the game overall feel more real.



There is also good news for players progressing from the 2020 season, as the new game will allow them to spend their constructors’ championship points in the store for 2021 driver and component assets.



All in all, despite the new name, which we’re not so sure was something that fans themselves asked for, the new 2021 version of the game sounds pretty compelling, especially given the enhanced mechanism and the new content mentioned above.



You can download F1 Clash today for both iPhone and Android, with two platforms receiving the usual free version of the game. However, in-app purchases are also offered should you want to purchase certain items for real money because that's how things are today in mobile gaming.

