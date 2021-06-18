Red Bull Driftbrothers and Their Brand New 1,000-HP BMW M4 Drift Monsters

Pontiac Fiero Launches in Rocket League as Part of Fast & Furious Bundle

The simply called Fast & Furious 3-Car Bundle includes a trio of iconic models, two of which are already available in the game and which most people might own – the Nissan Skyline R34 and the Dodge Charger . On the other hand, the all-new model making its debut in Rocket League is the Pontiac Fiero The good news is that you can get your hands on the cars separately as well, with each model available for 1,000 credits, so if you already own the Charger and the Skyline, you can get just the Pontiac Fiero to complete your collection.The Fast & Furious 3-Car Bundle, however, is offered for 2,400 credits and also includes a series of decals too, as well a new “Tuna, No Crust” title that is released completely free of charge.Rocket League players are provided with more audio goodies too, once again to mark the debut of the new movie. This time, there are two new player anthems from the saga, one of which will be called Furiosa by Anitta. The second player anthem will be revealed when it’s available in the shop.Worth knowing is that the goodies that are included in the new pack can only be installed on the cars that come as part of this release, as Psyonix explains.“The items included in the Fast & Furious 3-Car Bundle can only be equipped to their respective cars. The Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero, Fast & Furious Dodge Charger, and Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline cannot be customized with other licensed/third-party item types, but can be customized with non-branded items from Rocket League. Fast & Furious Cars that were previously purchased will also have these restrictions,” the company says.The new 3-car pack is already live for Rocket League players, so it can be claimed today for 2,400 credits.