Ringbrothers’ 2013 Mustang Switchback Must Be What RoboCop Drives When Off-Duty

You know how we tend to talk about first-generation Mustangs as timeless classics? The allure of an early 1964-1965 model, the sporty stance of a '67-'68 Fastback, the presence of the '69-'70 model, they’re all basically automotive folklore. 60 photos



The same can be said about various one-offs, and we’re here to tell you that S197 Mustangs don’t get more special than this Ringbrothers-tuned 2013 5.0 GT model, dubbed “Switchback.” It was unveiled in time for the 2012 SEMA Show, and now it’s on its way to the highest bidder through



As you can probably tell, several modifications were made to this car, starting with the Nissan Cefiro Gray exterior. The aggressive stance comes courtesy of the



The body also features yellow and black accents, as well as staggered-width 20-inch black



Inside, it underwent a rear seat delete, with a full-size spare tire now mounted behind the front seats. Other novelties include the custom black leather with yellow accents and convenience goodies such as air conditioning and even a radar detector.



The previously mentioned



Well, when it comes to the fifth-generation S197 Mustang, we get the feeling that people in the future are going to look back on it quite fondly, too, especially versions such as the updated (post-2010) GT500, Boss 302, or the Cobra Jet. There's a dyno report from October of last year that shows this car putting down 506 hp (513 PS) and 440 lb-ft (597 Nm) of torque. Not quite something to write home about, but still better than what you got with a stock 2013 Mustang GT.

