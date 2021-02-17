2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Digitally Tuned With HRE Wheels, Looks Really Stylish

Porsche hasn’t even started production of the all-new GT3, but that hasn’t stopped HRE to imagine the car with snazzy wheels from the 540, Vintage, and Classic series. These wheels blend the aesthetic of two-piece wheels with the structural benefits of Forged Monoblok Rim technology.
Available with diameters from 20 to 22 inches, the two-piece forged barrel wheels promise increased stiffness, an appreciable reduction in mass, higher concentricity, and they eliminate the air seal required for three-piece wheels. If you were wondering, Porsche offers forged light-alloy wheels as standard, and they measure 9.5 by 20 and 12 by 21 inches.
“When we originally launched FMR technology on our two-piece S1SC, we wanted to combine the design aesthetic of a three-piece construction with the precision and strength of a one-piece forged wheel,” declared HRE president and chief executive officer Alan Peltier. “With the addition of FMR to the 540, Vintage, and Classic series, we can elevate the performance of these heritage designs to the level that HRE is known for.”
Turning our attention back to the car, the 911 GT3 is now available to order from 152,146 euros in Europe. That’s $183,182 at current exchange rates, and first deliveries will be made in May 2021 according to the Volkswagen-owned automaker specialized in boxer engines mounted behind the driver.
Tipping the scales at 1,418 kilograms (3,126 pounds) with the six-speed manual transmission and 1,435 kilograms (3,164 pounds) with the quick-shifting PDK dual-clutch box, the road-legal sibling of the 911 GT3 Cup features a 10,000-rpm tachometer and a 9,000-rpm redline.
Faster than the previous-generation GT3 RS, the all-new GT3 lapped the Nurburgring faster than the 918 Spyder plug-in hybrid hypercar. More to the point, Porsche’s test driver crossed the finish line in 6:59 for the 20.8-kilometer lap and 6:55 for the 20.6-kilometer configuration of the circuit.
In addition to crazy aero and 503 free-breathing horsepower, another secret of the GT3’s performance on the track comes in the guise of rubber. The optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R is an ultra-high performance tire designed specifically for maximum grip and traction in dry conditions.
