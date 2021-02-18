Rimac Opens New Showroom for C_Two Hypercar in Shanghai, Sales Network Grows

The Rimac Concept_Two electric hypercar is making its way onto markets in Asia, thanks to a smart move by the company's sales department. Of course, we are looking at key markets on the continent, and the first showroom has been opened in Shanghai, China. This comes as a result of Rimac's new partnership with the Kingsway Dealership Network. The Chinese company was founded in 1974, and they just launched their new brand Kingsway Apex, which is the group's new hypercar dedicated division.This will enable a select few, wealthy Chinese car collectors to access the highly anticipated, 1,914 horsepower C_Two, as Kingsway already has a strong presence on the market, with a diversified portfolio of businesses focused on luxury and lifestyle. This move further adds to Rimac 's presence around the globe, as they already have partners in Canada, the United States of America, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and Japan.The first vehicles haven't been delivered yet, but they should reach the end customer sometime this year. You just can't help but be inspired by Mate, if you'll back at his story, and how the whole idea of an electric hypercar came to his mind. Talking about the new partnership, Mate Rimac noted that the customer experience is set to match the levels of performance attained by the C_Two and that clients in both Hong Kong and Macau will benefit from the deal.“The C_Two is the next generation hypercar that unlocks the extreme performance of the electric drivetrain and will bring a new level of driving experience. It will be supported by a customer service experience to match – no matter where you are in the world. As such, we are very happy to welcome Kingsway Group into our family with their excellent reputation and access to the key markets for our customers in Hong Kong, Macau and China. This is another important step in the building of Rimac’s global network and brand.”The CEO of Kingsway Group Holdings, Mr. Albert Wong, also shared his enthusiasm for the newly formed connection, as he too is counting on the continuous development of electrification in the automotive industry for the future. “Kingsway reached another milestone. Rimac is an innovative company with outstanding capabilities in electrification. It is an extremely exciting time in the car industry and Rimac is at the cutting edge of this field. We are proud to partner with Mate and his company to take Rimac to new heights in the Greater China Region.”

Rimac included just a few photos from the new showroom, and if you're ever in the area and would like to see the car up close, it seems to be located at North Henan Road, no. 23 in the Jingan District. In one of the photos, you can notice the diversity of colors that are available for the C_Two, and we can't wait to see the various exterior-interior combos that people will go for.