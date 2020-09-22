3 The Rimac Concept_Two Sets Out to Redefine Your Idea of an Electric Supercar

2 Former F1 Pilot Nico Rosberg Unveils His New Hypercar on the Paul Ricard Circuit

1 Find Out What Makes the Electric Rimac C_Two Tick Just Before Production Debut

More on this:

One-of-Seven Rimac Concept_One Hits the Market With Surprising Price Tag

If you’re in the market for a really special, very rare vehicle, no time is better than the present. A Rimac Concept_One is available for sale with a surprising price tag. 14 photos



Unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2011 as the first vehicle from Rimac Automobil, only eight such hypercars were ever made, and



Not many details about this particular one are included in the listing at



Concept_One delivers the kind of performance that is unparalleled to this day: powered by four electric motors and a 90 kWh lithium-nickel manganese cobalt oxide battery, it has 1,224 hp on tap and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque. Top speed is electronically limited at 211 mph (340 kph) and it does 0 to 60 mph (96.5 kph) in 2.5 seconds. Range is decent as well, at some 216 miles (349 km).



The asking price is $1.6 million, excluding taxes and fees. It’s steep alright, but considering the rarity of the vehicle, the low mileage and the fact that it was never meant for the wider public, it’s an excellent deal. If you can afford it. It is, as The Drive points out, the only Concept_One on the market right now and the only one to ever be offered for sale publicly. That is, if the fact that this is the world’s fastest electric car and a limited-edition is not enough to get you interested.Unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2011 as the first vehicle from Rimac Automobil, only eight such hypercars were ever made, and Richard Hammond drove one of them off a cliff in 2017 in an attempt to get it to drift. Of the seven remaining, only this one comes in this particular shade, Riviera Blue over a color-blocking, extremely elegant Cognac Gold interior.Not many details about this particular one are included in the listing at Manhattan Motorcars , but the same media outlet notes that it has a little over 100 miles (161 km) on the clock. In other words, it’s practically brand new and in much need for some proper lovin’. It’s listed as a new 2019 model, but production ended in 2014.Concept_One delivers the kind of performance that is unparalleled to this day: powered by four electric motors and a 90lithium-nickel manganese cobalt oxide battery, it has 1,224 hp on tap and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque. Top speed is electronically limited at 211 mph (340 kph) and it does 0 to 60 mph (96.5 kph) in 2.5 seconds. Range is decent as well, at some 216 miles (349 km).The asking price is $1.6 million, excluding taxes and fees. It’s steep alright, but considering the rarity of the vehicle, the low mileage and the fact that it was never meant for the wider public, it’s an excellent deal. If you can afford it.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.