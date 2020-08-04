The Rimac Concept_Two Sets Out to Redefine Your Idea of an Electric Supercar

Rimac Automobili is a Croatian producer of electric sports cars, battery and drivetrain systems. The company was founded in 2009 by Mate Rimac (who is currently its main stakeholder) and has since been headquartered in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia.
With over 300 employees, their focus is oriented towards two clear aims: “driving the electric revolution” by developing groundbreaking tech solutions “from the ground up,” as well as pioneering “a new approach to high performance through technology and innovation.”
The manufacturer’s Concept_One (or C_One) debuted at the 2011 Frankfurt Motor Show. By the time it hit the production line in 2016, Rimac’s baby was the fastest production model of an EV to ever exist. Today, its impressive 2.6 seconds 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration is rivaled only by the Porsche Taycan Turbo S (2.4 seconds) and Tesla’s Model S P100D (2.3 seconds).
kWh batteries provided for a range of no less than 373 miles (600 km). Despite these mind-blowing figures, only eight copies of the C_One were produced and sold.
However, the Concept_Two revealed at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show is a whole new level! Rimac had planned on introducing us to a production model of this beauty in March 2020, but then an unexpected visitor came around to mess with everyone’s plans, put us all under lockdown and all that fun stuff we’ll remember 2020 for.
As such, the company was forced to delay its electrifying (pun intended) plans until further notice, but we remain hopeful to see this production model in the second part of the year, as well as the start of the manufacturing process for its 150 copies in 2021.
Rimac Automobili’s Concept_Two is “a new breed of hypercar” claimed to deliver a colossal 1,914 hp and 1,696 pound-feet (2,300 Nm) of torque. Its top speed extends to 258 mph (412 kph), taking off from standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in a surreal 1.9 seconds. That’s faster than you can pronounce Concept_Two’s horsepower figure!
C_Two’s sensor suite is said to consist of two lidars, six radars, eight cameras and twelve ultrasonics, although it remains to be seen how closely Rimac is going to stick to their initial promises.
Considering the price tag is currently estimated at approximately $2,000,000, we can be sure that the Concept_Two will be an exquisite pleasure to be enjoyed by a very select few. Nonetheless, one may still dare dream of what it’d be like to sit behind the steering wheel of something this powerful.
I pray that Rimac Automobili meets the high expectations of its public. Simply knowing this car exists would give me a sense of satisfaction!
