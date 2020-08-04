The Rimac Concept_Two Sets Out to Redefine Your Idea of an Electric Supercar

More Coverstories:

"Black Mamba" Project 6x6 Land Rover Defender Is Ready for the Tough World

Desert Challenger Is a Rocket Carrier Turned Into the RV With the Most Flex

Ford Dealership in Ohio Is Selling Supercharged Mustang GT for Just Over $40,000

Rendering Reimagines the Ford F-150 Raptor for the Next Generation

Superperformance Shelby Daytona Coupe Replica Could Be Yours