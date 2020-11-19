From Driving F1 Cars to a Fully Electric Hypercar with Nico Rosberg

It has only been a few months since former F1 driver Nico Rosberg revealed that he is on the list for getting the new Rimac Concept Two electric Hypercar, but from the looks of it, he might have been fiddling around with the idea for the past two years or so.
They say that after you reach the top, the only way to go is down. I mean, what else can you drive that can ever come close to the feeling you get inside a genuine Formula 1 car? Especially when you've also managed to win a World Championship in that car as well?
Well, thanks to the recent developments in electric vehicle technology, and to the creation of Croatian Automobile Maker Rimac, it seems like Nico Rosberg might have found something at least as interesting as a Formula 1 car.
For the past two years or so, Nico Rosberg seems to have taken a genuine interest in Rimac and its hypercars, and who can blame him? Looking at the stats of the car, even Nico was surprised to see that going off the line from 0 to 60 miles per hour (97 kph), the new Rimac Concept Two is faster than his old Formula 1 car, by about 0.7 seconds.
So, not long ago, Nico unveiled to the world the fact that he is going to be one of the select few people - 150 to be more exact - that will be getting the new Concept Two from Rimac. It was only natural for him to show us his most recent trip to the factory in Croatia, where he managed to drive the prototype and customise his car, which might be finished sometime in the first half of 2021.
During the video, the former Formula 1 driver meets up with Mate Rimac and discusses about the early days of Rimac and the development of the company so far, while also touring around the facilities and having a close look at the engineering that goes behind building a hypercar of this scale.
The good part about all of this is that for sure this car won't be a garage queen, and we're bound to see extensive tests of it on racetracks around Europe when Nico finally takes delivery.
