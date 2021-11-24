Rick Ross Lines Up Eight Vintage Cars in His Driveway, Introduces 1955 Chevrolet Suburban

Are you surprised to see Rick Ross add yet another model to his ever-growing collection? We really aren’t, and especially because it’s another vintage Chevrolet. He did stray off his love for Bel Airs, and this time, he lined up his collection next to a 1955 Chevrolet Suburban.
Rappers all love showing their wealth on social media, and usually, they do it with lots of cash, diamond necklaces, or expensive cars. Rick Ross, whose name on Instagram is “richforever,” and describes himself as the “Biggest Boss,” could top them all. That's because his collection of cars includes over one hundred models, and they range from vintage to modern luxury.
One could argue that he does, indeed, have a favorite, and that is the vintage Chevrolet Bel Air. That is proven by how many models he has of this one, in different colors and from different years. So far, he’s shown mint-colored vehicles, and red and black ones, each with their individual colored-coded garages.
Now, as he added a new model, a fourth-generation 1955 Chevrolet Suburban, to his collection, he showed different colors of the Bel Airs as well. In his words, the Suburban was “the start off [of] the SUV.” Naturally, he had to own it. He continued: “just added to boss collection. This was a must have.”
The car was delivered while he was away, enjoying himself on a private jet, and just got back yesterday to his property, called The Promise Land. The first thing he did was line up eight of his vintage cars on his front lawn, and share a video of them all.
“I’m just getting to see the 55 Suburban,” he said in an Instagram Story where he displayed his collection. This time, we see several vintage Chevrolets, all similarly painted, in white and blue. Rick Ross gave a tour of the new vehicle, also blue, with a white top.
You can see part of his collection in the gallery, and also spread on his front lawn when he introduced the new Suburban. Which is a real beauty.
