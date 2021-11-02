With 100+ Cars in His Garage, Rick Ross Takes Horse for a Ride, the Animal Hates It

Rick Ross seems to be trying out every means of transportation there is. Which, this time, doesn’t include vintage or luxurious, modern cars with hundreds of horsepower, but just one, an actual horse. And the animal hated it.
After driving around his huge estate which Rick Ross calls The Promise Land in one of the most impressive vintage car collections, the rapper tried to shake it up with several Rolls-Royces and Ferraris, but now he is getting a different option. An actual horse.
Capturing the video “Horsing around,” the rapper, businessman, and entertainer rides around his driveway, struggling to hold the reins of the horse, who simply seemed to refuse to put up with him. It looked like a very unfortunate situation for both of them, but the one who suffered more seemed to be the horse. Several people noted the horse looked very unhappy, while others defended the rapper.
Rick Ross seemed pretty aware of the fact that he’s not doing such a good job riding, and added: “Horse trainers DM me.” Probably a lot of them did.
But it’s not surprising that he’s not a master at riding the horse yet. He’s living proof that it’s never too late to learn a new skill. Despite being one of the most famous car collectors, with more than one hundred vehicles in his garages, Ross got his driver's license this year, at 45 years old. Before that, he just enjoyed his cars like the boss he is, from the backseat.
Since he doesn’t actually need another means of transportation to travel around his 87 acres property, I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes back to traveling in any of the cars lined up his driveway, be it a luxurious Rolls-Royce, or one of his precious vintage Chevrolets. And maybe, just maybe, will settle for horsepower instead of the animals.
Capturing the video “Horsing around,” the rapper, businessman, and entertainer rides around his driveway, struggling to hold the reins of the horse, who simply seemed to refuse to put up with him. It looked like a very unfortunate situation for both of them, but the one who suffered more seemed to be the horse. Several people noted the horse looked very unhappy, while others defended the rapper.
Rick Ross seemed pretty aware of the fact that he’s not doing such a good job riding, and added: “Horse trainers DM me.” Probably a lot of them did.
But it’s not surprising that he’s not a master at riding the horse yet. He’s living proof that it’s never too late to learn a new skill. Despite being one of the most famous car collectors, with more than one hundred vehicles in his garages, Ross got his driver's license this year, at 45 years old. Before that, he just enjoyed his cars like the boss he is, from the backseat.
Since he doesn’t actually need another means of transportation to travel around his 87 acres property, I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes back to traveling in any of the cars lined up his driveway, be it a luxurious Rolls-Royce, or one of his precious vintage Chevrolets. And maybe, just maybe, will settle for horsepower instead of the animals.