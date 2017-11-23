autoevolution
 

Richard Hammond Wants Stunt Driver for Show, Clio and Megane RS Get Crashed

The American was no good and they can't kill celebrities at every location because... there's only one location. So for the second season, the crew of The Grand Tour is looking for a guy who can drive.
Too bad they can't call the Stig. Well, they can, but they have to call him Ben. The Ben? No, that will never work.

Anyway, the trio of presenters are recruiting, and Hammond is of the firm conviction that a stunt driver is perfect for the job. Because he works behind the scenes, nobody will know who he is, says the Hammster. Plus, he argues, stunt drivers are skilled and very brave.

His logic is sound, but in the time-honored tradition of the show, things don't go according to plan. In the first video, published yesterday, the stunt driver sets off on a fast lap in the old Clio RS, the 197 model if we're not mistaken.

They let you get excited about the possibility of a fast lap in an iconic hot hatch. But just before he's about to finish it, the stunt driver shows his colors and jumps the Clio over some cars and into a caravan the Dukes of Hazard way.

For the second video, the crazy Clio crasher gets a second chance. This time, he's in the Megane RS 250, and it's looking good. But once again, he decides a crash would be far more entertaining.

Sure, he'll never get to finish a lap, but we're hoping to see more of this guy. After all, who wants to see a minute of controlled action when you can get a few seconds of mayhem? We want to suggest other second-hand cars that are cool, cheap to buy and nobody has intentionally crashed before: E55 AMG, Honda S2000, C5 Corvette, Porsche Boxster and Subaru WRX.

